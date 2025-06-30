Justin Bieber Shocks Fans with Hairy Nipple Close-Up Amid Instagram Name Change: 'Go to Therapy'

Justin Bieber has once again puzzled fans with a series of cryptic Instagram posts, the latest featuring a close-up image of his hairy nipple, continuing a streak of strange and intimate uploads.

The image, posted on Bieber's renamed Instagram account @lilbieber, shows his tattooed chest with dark hairs sprouting from the areola.

The photo was captioned only with six blonde man emojis standing in a row.

Fans were quick to react. One user wrote, "This post ain't clocking dawg," while another commented bluntly, "Go to therapy."

The 31-year-old pop star has made headlines recently not for music, but for sharing extreme close-ups of his face, ears, and nose — each post accompanied by enigmatic captions or strings of emojis. Just last week, Bieber posted a similar photo of his other nipple.

The "Peaches" singer also changed his Instagram handle to @lilbieber, prompting further speculation about his online behavior.

Despite the erratic posting spree, sources close to the couple say Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, 28, are staying strong amid a difficult period.

"Justin's going through a difficult time, and Hailey is giving him room to get himself back on track," a source told Us Weekly. "He's doing his best, but it's tough."

The source added that the pair — who welcomed their son, Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024 — have faced more "ups and downs" recently. "Things have been very tense in the last month," the insider said. "Hailey's worried about Justin, especially with a baby at home."

Bieber's increasingly erratic online presence has led fans to express concern for his well-being.

Despite the couple's social media antics, they are reportedly committed to working through their issues.

"They don't talk about divorce," one insider said. "The odds of them calling it quits are very slim, especially because of their faith."

"Faith is a big part of their life," the source continued. "They believe they are soulmates and meant for each other. They'll do anything to make it work."

Hailey Bieber, who recently sold her beauty brand Rhode to e.l.f. Beauty for $1 billion continues to serve as the company's chief creative officer and strategic advisor.

The couple married in a formal ceremony in South Carolina in 2019, following a rekindling of their relationship in 2018.

While fans remain confused by Bieber's digital direction, those close to him say it's just part of navigating fame, family, and personal growth.

"Justin's been a hard person to deal with recently because of what he's going through," the source added. "It's been really hard on her."

As the unusual posts continue, fans are watching closely — with concern and curiosity — to see what comes next.