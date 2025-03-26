Lady Gaga's Mayhem Ball Tour Blasted by Fans Due to Small Venue Size: 'She's Not F**king Katy Perry'

Lady Gaga's huge tour announcement has fans singing an upset tune.

On March 26, Mother Monster shared that she would be going on tour for the first time in three years as part of her "Mayhem Ball" tour with stops in Seattle, New York, Paris, Barcelona and more.

"I wasn't planning to tour this year after my shows in Singapore but the incredible response to the new album inspired me to keep things going. It came together super quickly thanks to Arthur Fogel and the amazing team at Live Nation, who planned a global tour in just a few weeks," Gaga said in a post to social media.

"We chose arenas this time to give me the opportunity to control the details of the show in a way you simply can't in stadiums—and honestly, I can't wait. This show is designed to be the kind of theatrical and electrifying experience that brings MAYHEM to life exactly how I envision it. The MAYHEM Ball Tour is officially coming your way. See you soon, monsters," she added.

However, fans were not happy with Gaga's decision to play in arenas, with many of them believing an artists of her status should be playing bigger venues. Taking to social media, they expressed their disdain for the venues.

"Mayhem Ball Tour shouldn't be an arena tour, she's not fucking Katy Perry," one person shared on X.

"MAYHEM BALL TOUR could've been her biggest tour ever but thanks to downgrading to arena shows like wtf. I dont get her team sometimes. It's frustrating," another added.

"Gaga announcing the mayhem ball and it's in arenas... yeah it's gonna be a bloodbath getting tickets," someone else shared.

"The Mayhem Ball being a limited run of arena shows," another quipped.

Gaga's last headlining tour was the "Chromatica Ball" tour in 2022. However, she played shows at her Las Vegas residency "Lady Gaga Enigma + Jazz & Piano" through last year.