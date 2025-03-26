Lady Gaga Accused of Ripping Off Surf Company's Logo for 'Mayhem' Album

A surfboard company sued Lady Gaga for allegedly nicking its logo on her new album "Mayhem."

Lost International, which sells "Mayhem" merchandise, says the logo design Gaga used for her album is almost identical to its own.

The airline claims to have held copyright protections for the design of its stylized branding since 2015 and says it has established its reputation on the design.

Lost International reached out to Gaga, who was born Stefani Germanotta, with concerns regarding the likeness, the suit states.

But the company claims she went ahead with the logo anyway, sparking the trademark infringement lawsuit, according to TMZ.

In a side-by-side comparison of its goods and Gaga's album art, Lost International's legal filing highlights what the company claims is an unacceptable resemblance.

The lawsuit is asking for damages, which could include all of the profit Gaga made using the logo in question. Lost International is also seeking an injunction against the singer from using the design again.

Gaga's representatives have not publicly commented on the suit yet.

The Commercial and Critical Success of 'Mayhem'

"Mayhem," released March 7, will be Gaga's first pop album of its length since 2020's "Chromatica." On the Billboard 200, the album was No. 1 in a total of 21 countries.

His projects are the singles "Disease" and "Abracadabra" and the Grammy-awarded duet with Bruno Mars, "Die With A Smile".

The reception to "Mayhem" from critics has been positive. The album's writing was called "return to 'dance floor Gaga'" by Variety. Meanwhile, The Guardian noted that the songs are "well written", giving them a fair go, taking on sex, fame, nd rebellion.

Meanwhile, Paste Magazine labeled it an "energetic, bouncy album," while the Independent praised Gaga for her " return to outsider-empowering form."

A Fresh Take on 'Abracadabra'

Lady Gaga appeared on "The Howard Stern Show" to perform Abracadabra out of the exchange. Her March 11 outing came just days following her energetic hosting and musical guest gig on Saturday Night Live.

In the new chat, her first with the radio legend, the pop superstar opened up about everything from her latest album, Mayhem, to her personal life, acting, and future. During the visit, she also did a solo rendition of the song "Abracadabra" and made her live debut with the song "Perfect Celebrity."

Gaga shared the creative process behind "Abracadabra" and how quickly the song came together. "It was one of those songs that just happened so fast," she explained to Stern. The track, a standout on "Mayhem," has been widely praised for its bold production and infectious energy.