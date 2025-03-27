Lady Gaga's 'Mayhem' Album Sparks $100M Trademark Lawsuit from Surf Brand

Lady Gaga's latest album, Mayhem, has sparked a major legal battle as surf and lifestyle brand Lost International has filed a $100 million trademark infringement lawsuit against the singer.

The lawsuit alleges that Gaga's album title, tour branding, and merchandise unlawfully use Lost International's trademarked Mayhem name and logo.

Lost International, known for its Mayhem product line, claims it has held a trademark for the term since 2015.

The company claims that Gaga is improperly using the Mayhem name for her album, tour, and merchandise.

The lawsuit further argues that the styling of Mayhem on her merchandise closely resembles, if not directly mirrors, Lost International's established logo.

The company asserts that it previously contacted Gaga's team regarding the alleged infringement. Still, the pop star has "failed and refused, and continues to fail and refuse to cease her willful and blatant infringing."

Lost International is seeking damages, including profits made from the logo's usage, and wants Gaga to stop using it altogether.

Lady Gaga's attorney, Orin Snyder, responded strongly to the allegations in a statement to Rolling Stone: "Lady Gaga's Mayhem soared to No. 1 and shattered records, a testament to her unmatched talent and global impact. It's disappointing—but hardly surprising—that someone is now attempting to capitalize on her success with a baseless lawsuit over the name Mayhem. This is nothing more than an opportunistic and meritless abuse of the legal system."

🚨BREAKING: Lady Gaga just got sued for $100 Million for ripping off 'MAYHEM' logo. Alisa Apps vows to knockout 🥊 boring @LadyGaga to stop her copying and stealing! @lost9193 pic.twitter.com/zoFZwqmuBG — Alisa Apps (@AlisaApps) March 27, 2025

Gaga's legal team argues that the lawsuit lacks merit and is merely an attempt to profit from the singer's success. They contend that Mayhem is a common word and not exclusive to Lost International's branding.

On March 7, Lady Gaga unveiled Mayhem, her seventh solo album. The album includes hit singles such as "Disease," "Abracadabra," and the Grammy-winning duet "Die With A Smile" featuring Bruno Mars, DailyMail said.

Mayhem has been both a commercial and critical success, debuting at No. 1 and earning praise for bringing back Gaga's signature dance-pop sound.

Critics have lauded the album, with Variety celebrating the return of "dance floor Gaga" and The Guardian highlighting its "well-written" songs that delve into themes of fame and excess. The Independent described it as a "return to outsider-empowering form."

Lady Gaga is preparing for a North American tour in support of Mayhem, beginning on July 16 in Las Vegas and wrapping up on September 17 in Chicago. She will also headline two nights at Coachella, adding to the album's massive promotional campaign.