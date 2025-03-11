Lady Gaga's New Track Sounds Like Taylor Swift—But Is She Really Involved?

Lady Gaga's newly released album, Mayhem, has caused a stir among fans, especially with one song, "How Bad Do U Want Me."

Many listeners have pointed out that the track bears a striking resemblance to Taylor Swift's style, particularly from her 1989 era.

Some even speculated that Swift could be contributing background vocals on the song. However, sources have confirmed that these theories are not valid.

A source close to Gaga quickly shut down the rumors, telling Page Six that Taylor Swift was not involved in the track in any way.

Us Weekly also reported that Swift did not lend her vocals or co-write the song. While some versions circulating on social media include AI-generated vocals that mimic Swift's voice, the original track is entirely Gaga's creation.

Despite this, fans continue to express their excitement online, with many noting the similarities between "How Bad Do U Want Me" and Swift's previous hits.

According to DailyMail, one fan tweeted, "My theory is that Taylor secretly wrote How Bad Do U Want Me for Gaga... the production? The vocal style? The lyrics? It's screaming 2014-2019 Taylor so bad."

Other fans agreed, suggesting that the song sounded like something straight from Swift's Eras Tour.

Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift's Friendship Shines Amid False Collaboration Rumors

Although Gaga and Swift did not collaborate on this particular song, the two pop stars are known to be friends.

Last year, Swift publicly supported Gaga after she faced rumors about being pregnant. Swift defended Gaga in a comment on TikTok, emphasizing that women shouldn't be pressured to explain their bodies.

"Can we all agree that it's invasive and irresponsible to comment on a woman's body?" Swift wrote, Elle said.

While there's no Swift involvement on Mayhem, fans of Gaga are excited about what the future holds.

Gaga hinted at a possible collaboration with Beyoncé for a sequel to their hit song "Telephone."

At a recent press event, she teased, "The tea on 'Telephone' part 2 is that there will be [one]," before adding, "But I'm not gonna give it all away. You wouldn't want that anyway."

For now, fans will have to enjoy "How Bad Do U Want Me" as it is—one of Gaga's newest hits on Mayhem, an album that already has people talking.

While the speculation about Swift's involvement may have been fun, the truth is that Gaga's team of writers, including Andrew Watt, Henry Walter, and Michael Polansky, crafted the song independently.