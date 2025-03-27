Where Is Aaron Hall? Diddy's Co-Defendant Allegedly in Hiding as Sexual Assault Accuser Explores Unconventional Methods to Serve Papers

Sean "Diddy" Combs faces legal trouble on multiple fronts — and one of his notable sexual assault accusers is now taking to unorthodox measures to serve legal documents to a co-defendant, Aaron Hall, who's been missing for months.

Liza Gardner, in November 2023, filed a lawsuit claiming both Hall and Diddy sexually assaulted her after an MCA Records event in the early 90s. It led to increased media coverage and public debate about accountability in the music industry.

The allegations are nevertheless serious, but as per HNHH, Gardner has had considerable difficulty since then in pursuing her case, especially with respect to locating Hall for service of process.

Hall's lawyer, Tyrone Blackburn, is now asking a judge to allow him to serve Hall with any legal notices through newspaper advertisements because Hall has been missing since late 2023.

This follows traditional methods of finding him that have failed to yield results.

Blackburn said that this more unconventional treatment may be the only thing left that can help.

"I believe that service by publication is now the only remaining option to provide notice of this lawsuit to Mr. Hall," Blackburn said in court documents obtained by AllHipHop. "We have effectively exhausted all reasonable methods of locating him. It is imperative that he is informed of the legal proceedings against him."

Hall's last known residence was in Woodland Hills, California. But efforts to serve him at multiple addresses have failed.

He has moved from his View Park residence, and a Tarzana address is no longer associated with him, neighbors say. The uncertainty over Hall's whereabouts complicates Gardner's lawsuit and prospects for both defendants.

All this while Diddy sits in a Brooklyn jail, where he's awaiting trial on sex trafficking and racketeering charges. He has pleaded not guilty and has vigorously denied any accusations leveled against him.

His trial is set to start on May 5, setting off a race against the clock as legal approaches develop amid growing pressures.

Diddy's Partial Victory

Meanwhile, relatedly, Diddy recently scored a partial legal win when a judge dismissed multiple key claims from another lawsuit brought against him by Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones.

Despite that blow, Diddy's legal team is still making preparations for a vigorous defense as the trial date draws closer.

Gardner's tenacity in continuing to pursue her case highlights the complexities of navigating the legal system, especially when defendants are purposefully difficult to serve.

I am committed to ensuring that all parties involved are held accountable," Blackburn emphasized. "The pursuit of justice is not just for my client but for all those who have been silenced for too long."