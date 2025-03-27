Shaboozey Manifesting Future Collaboration: 'I See a Lot of Overlap in Our Music'

Shaboozey is setting his sights on a dream collaboration. The genre-blending artist, known for mixing country and hip-hop influences, recently shared that he would love to work with Atlanta rap icon Future.

"That would be awesome," Shaboozey said in an interview with Holler. "I really think a lot of the Atlanta artists grew up in the same neighborhoods, the same towns, the same places that a lot of the country artists are in."

Shaboozey, whose song "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" has dominated the charts, believes hip-hop and country music share common themes, Billboard said.

He explained that many hip-hop artists have deep ties to country roots, and the storytelling in both genres often overlaps.

"You put an acoustic guitar with certain chords behind a song, and sometimes it's a country song. The stories are the same, and the messaging is sometimes the same," he added.

The idea of a collaboration with Future comes at a high point in Shaboozey's career. His breakout year saw him earn five Grammy nominations, thanks to hits like "SPAGHETTII" with Beyoncé and his viral solo track "A Bar Song (Tipsy)."

The latter tied the all-time record for the most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, matching Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus' "Old Town Road."

Shaboozey Says a Collaboration With Future Would Be ‘Awesome’https://t.co/bdZlRSLWUH — billboard (@billboard) March 26, 2025

Shaboozey Set for Coachella & Stagecoach Amid Rising Success

In addition to his chart success, Shaboozey is set to perform at major festivals, including Coachella and Stagecoach, further solidifying his status as a genre-crossing artist.

His ability to blend hip-hop and country influences has led to collaborations with artists from both worlds.

According to Holler, he has worked with producers like Pharrell Williams and Timbaland. He even hinted that country star Morgan Wallen was once considered for a feature on his album Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going.

While Shaboozey has worked with several big names, a partnership with Future feels like a natural next step.

Future, a pioneer of modern trap music, is known for crafting songs that dive into themes of struggle, success, and personal battles—topics that often mirror the narratives found in country music.

Shaboozey believes their styles would complement each other. "Future has influenced so many artists over the past decade," he said. "I think we could create something unique that bridges the two worlds even more."