Shaboozey Defends Country Music's True Roots Following Viral AMAs Presentation

Country music star Shaboozey is using his voice to highlight the true roots of the genre after a viral moment at the 2025 American Music Awards (AMAs).

During the awards show, he made headlines with a quick glance caught on camera — a reaction that sparked wide conversation about country music's history.

Shaboozey, known for hits like "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" and "Sweet Honey Buckin'," was on stage with fellow country artist Megan Moroney to present the award for Favorite Country Duo or Group.

According to ENews, As Moroney read from the teleprompter and stated, "This award went to The Carter Family, who basically invented country music," Shaboozey's subtle eye roll was instantly picked up by viewers — and soon turned into a viral meme.

But the artist says the moment wasn't meant to criticize Moroney. In fact, he quickly took to social media to make things clear.

"My reaction at the AMAs had nothing to do with Megan Moroney!" Shaboozey wrote in a comment on her Instagram.

"She didn't write the script, and I have nothing but respect for her. She's doing amazing things for country music."

Shaboozey Honors Unsung Black Influences in Country Music

Still, Shaboozey wasn't afraid to use the attention to spotlight something deeper. He tweeted shortly after the show, "Google: Lesley Riddle, Steve Tartar, Harry Gay, Defoe Bailey and The Carter Family."

These names belong to Black musicians who influenced the early sounds of country music — people Shaboozey feels are often left out of the story.

"When you uncover the true history of country music, you find a story so powerful that it cannot be erased," he added in a post on X (formerly Twitter), Deadline said.

In another, he emphasized, "The real history of country music is about people coming together despite their differences."

For Shaboozey, this isn't just talk. In the past year, he made history as the first Black male artist to top both the Billboard Hot 100 and Hot Country Songs charts at the same time.

He also teamed up with Beyoncé on her Grammy-winning country album Cowboy Carter and earned his first CMA nominations.

Speaking to ENews in November, he reflected, "I've worked really hard just to get here. My younger self would be really, really proud of what we've been able to accomplish."