BTS Jungkook Scores 2 Major Trophies from 2024 Billboard Music Awards Despite His Military Hiatus

BTS Jungkook solidified his status in the music industry after bagging two awards at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards.

The global icon won the "Top K-pop Album" with his first studio album "GOLDEN," as well as the "Top Global K-pop Song" with the title track "Standing Next to You." He has been declared as the winner of the latter for two years in a row, following his hit solo single "Seven."

The Golden Maknae #JungKook has won TWO #BBMAs:



🏆 Top K-Pop Album “GOLDEN”

🏆 Top Global K-Pop Song “Standing Next to You” pic.twitter.com/f7piNxGyap — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) December 13, 2024

Among his BBMAs nominations from the K-pop categories, he failed to secure the "Top Global K-pop Artist," losing the title to Stray Kids.

Unfortunately, he also failed to win the global awards for "Top Selling Song" and "Top Song Sales Artist." Country music singer and rapper Shaboozey reigned in these categories with his hit "A Bar Song (Tipsy)."

Jungkook is nominated in 5 categories (with a total of 6 nominations) at this year’s #BBMAs. Congratulations Jungkook! 🏆



── Top Song Sales Artist

── Top Selling Song (SNTY)

── Top Global K-pop Artist

── Top Global K-pop Song (3D, SNTY)

── Top K-pop Album (GOLDEN) pic.twitter.com/zL6zUwXCf6 — Jungkook SNS  (@Jungkook_SNS) November 25, 2024

Nevertheless, these awards are still significant to ARMYs (fandom) as the icon achieved all of these despite actively serving in the military.

This didn't just confirm BTS' popularity and influence in the U.S., but it also cemented Jungkook's standing in the music market as a soloist.

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN, in addition to BTS and Stray Kids, also emerged as the K-pop act to win an award from BBMAs. In the K-pop category, the team won the "Top K-pop Touring Artist" award.

Originally published in KpopStarz.