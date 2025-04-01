Diddy’s Legal Battle Sees Another Case Dropped Over Identity Disclosure

Sean "Diddy" Combs secured another legal victory after a sexual assault lawsuit filed against him was dismissed due to the plaintiff's refusal to reveal her identity.

A lawsuit filed by an anonymous plaintiff, identified as Jane Doe, was officially closed on Monday.

The case was dismissed after the plaintiff did not submit an amended complaint under her real name, as mandated by a court order.

US District Judge Lewis J. Liman had previously ruled on March 6 that Doe could not proceed with her lawsuit anonymously, USA Today said.

He gave her until March 20 to file an amended complaint under her real name but noted in his dismissal order that she had not complied nor requested an extension.

The lawsuit, initially filed in October 2024, accused Combs of attempting to sexually assault the woman at a party in 1995 and striking her when she resisted.

Her attorney, Tony Buzbee, acknowledged the dismissal, stating that his client chose not to move forward due to fear of public exposure and the intense scrutiny surrounding the case.

"There is a lot of fear amongst these plaintiffs. I can't blame her," Buzbee said. "These cases can be re-traumatizing, and we have to respect her decision."

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Sexual Assault Lawsuit Dismissed After Jane Doe Chose Not to Reveal Identity Due to 'Perceived Danger' https://t.co/lOTd3zPPh2 — Variety (@Variety) March 31, 2025

Judge Sides with Diddy, Throws Out Anonymous Plaintiff's Case

Combs' legal team responded with a statement highlighting what they see as a pattern of meritless claims.

"Today, a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit filed against Mr. Combs by Texas attorney Anthony Buzbee and his local counsel Antigone Curis on behalf of an anonymized plaintiff. This is now the second case brought by these attorneys that has been dismissed in its entirety," Combs' lawyers said.

"It will not be the last. For months, we have seen case after case filed by individuals hiding behind anonymity, pushed forward by attorneys more focused on media headlines than legal merit."

The dismissal marks another development in a series of legal battles Combs is facing.

According to Rolling Stone, earlier this month, a judge dismissed civil racketeering and breach of contract claims against him from former music producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones. However, portions of Jones' lawsuit remain active.

Since November 2023, Combs has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 50 plaintiffs following a lawsuit filed by his ex-girlfriend, Casandra "Cassie" Ventura.

He is currently facing charges of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation for prostitution. If convicted, he could be sentenced to 15 years to life in prison, with his trial set to begin on May 5.

Combs' attorneys have maintained that he is innocent and have sought to challenge the anonymity of multiple accusers in both civil and criminal cases.

Several judges have ruled that certain plaintiffs must reveal their identities if they wish to proceed, leading to some cases being dismissed while others continue under the plaintiffs' real names.