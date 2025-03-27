Diddy's Fate May Not Be Sealed in Upcoming Trial, Mock Jury Reveals

Diddy's trial may not go as well for the prosecution as they hope, if the results of a new mock jury are any indication.

The mock jury appeared in the documentary 'TMZ Presents The Downfall of Diddy: His Defense' and in it, the members heard both the case that the prosectors will present to the actual jury on May 5 as well as how the defense in the case will argue for Diddy.

One of the biggest hangups that the mock jury faced was Diddy's charge of racketeering.

In the clip presented by TMZ, one of the mock jurors argues that there was "no profit motive involved at all."

Another juror then and states that Diddy is already rich.

The first juror then chimes in about Diddy's "freak off" parties and said that the parties were not illegal to have and he would go on to once again the monetary motive that Diddy might have in the case.

The mock jurors also argued over the coercion charge. One of the female jurors shared that Diddy willingly participated and the person that Diddy was with willingly accepted as well.

The clip from the outlet cuts off before their verdict can be reached. However, with the mock jurors appearing to be split about the decision, it may be more telling that Diddy's fate is not totally sealed at his trail.

Still, no official verdicts have been reached in the case and this was just a mock trial. Diddy still remains behind bars based on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and more.