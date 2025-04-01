Chappell Roan Slammed for Complaining About Fans Turning to Her for 'Political Answers': 'You Set That Bar for Yourself'

Chappell Roan is facing backlash after expressing frustration with fans who expect her to be a political authority, stating on a recent podcast that she is "just a pop star" and not responsible for providing "political answers."

During a recent appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, Roan vented about the pressure she feels to be politically educated on various topics. She pointed out that artists like her are already juggling demanding careers and questioned why she is expected to be an expert on complex issues.

"Why the f*** are you looking to me for some political answer? You think I have the f***ing answer? Like, I'm a pop star," Roan said.

The singer's comments quickly went viral, with many fans and critics debating whether celebrities have a duty to stay informed and speak out.

"I think Chappell Roan has found herself between a rock and a hard place by going on 'Call Her Daddy' and start complaining about politics and why people are looking to you for the political answer when you have spent the past year, a great deal of that year, setting that bar for yourself," TikToker @cartercartercartercarte said.

Roan has been outspoken about social and political issues in the past, advocating for LGBTQ rights, reproductive freedoms and speaking about global conflicts. Because of this, some fans felt like she was making a drastic change.

"Her entire brand is built off drag queens and leftist queer ideas then she doesn't wanna talk about politics like what," one user commented.

Others expressed that they did not expect Roan to have all the answers, however they said they wanted to make sure that the influencers and celebrities they follow have similar political opinions as them.

"If I'm supporting you, if I'm supporting your art, I want to make sure you're not a s***ty person," TikTok user @calihollywood said.

However, Roan has previously expressed discomfort with this expectation, telling Rolling Stone in 2023 that she dislikes both major political parties and reiterating to The Guardian that she prefers to encourage people to think critically and vote in local elections rather than endorse candidates.