New Lawsuit Alleges Sean Diddy Comb's Shocking Party Rituals with Jay-Z, Beyoncé in Attendance

A new lawsuit filed against Sean "Diddy" Combs accuses the hip-hop mogul of sexual assault, trafficking, and forcing the victim to wear a degrading penis mask during a 2015 party, where several high-profile celebrities, including Jay-Z and Beyoncé, were allegedly in attendance.

The accuser, identified as Joseph Manzaro, claims that he was drugged and taken to a home in Miami owned by Gloria and Emilio Estefan, where he was subjected to sexual violence and humiliation.

The lawsuit alleges that Combs orchestrated the abuse while surrounded by notable figures like LeBron James, Gloria Estefan, and others.

According to court documents, Manzaro's harrowing experience began when he arrived at the Estefans' mansion in April 2015.

He alleges that Gloria Estefan noticed his deteriorating condition and attempted to call an ambulance, PageSix said.

However, the lawsuit states that Emilio Estefan quickly intervened and stopped her. The plaintiff claims he was then transported through a hidden tunnel to Combs' mansion, where the party for Combs' son Christian was taking place.

Manzaro states that when he regained partial consciousness, he found himself in the presence of Jay-Z and Beyoncé, both allegedly seated at the party.

The lawsuit describes how Beyoncé reacted to the sight of him wearing a mask and states, "What's this? What's this all about? Why is this half-naked white man with a cock mask standing here in front of me?" The complaint further alleges that Combs ordered Manzaro to be paraded around the party as a form of punishment, accusing him of being a "snitch."

New lawsuit filed against Diddy, by Florida resident Joseph Manzaro: alleges he was s** assaulted, ra***, humiliated at a 'freak-off' party. Miami in April 2015. Lawsuit names celebrities, incl Jay-Z, Beyoncé, & LeBron James, were present, though their involvement unknown. — Theresa Longo Fans (@BarkJack_) April 2, 2025

Lawsuit Claims Diddy Stripped Victim and Forced Mask, Locking Device

The details in the lawsuit are disturbing, with Manzaro claiming that he was stripped, forced into a thong, and subjected to unwanted sexual activities while wearing the mask and a locking sex device.

The complaint alleges that he was sexually assaulted in front of a group of onlookers, including Eric Mejias and others. Manzaro claims that after losing consciousness again, he woke up in a vehicle, unaware of how he was transported.

According to People, in response to the allegations, Combs' legal team strongly denied the claims, labeling the lawsuit as "depraved" and part of an attempt to garner headlines.

A representative for Gloria and Emilio Estefan also denied any involvement in the events described, asserting that the property in question was not their primary residence and no parties had taken place there during the relevant time.

Reps for Jay-Z and Beyoncé have yet to comment on the lawsuit, while a spokesperson for LeBron James denied the accusations, stating that James was in New York at the time and not in Florida.

Combs, who is already facing numerous lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct, continues to deny all charges. His legal team is prepared to challenge the accusations in court, with a trial date set for May.