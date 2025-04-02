Young Scooter's Autopsy Reveals Strange Cause of Death and Dark Circumstances

Rapper Young Scooter, whose real name was Kenneth Bailey, died Friday after suffering a severe leg injury from a wooden fence, the Fulton County Medical Examiner's office confirmed.

The incident occurred on what would have been his 39th birthday.

Initial reports suggested that Young Scooter had been shot, prompting widespread speculation and concern among fans and the music community.

However, the medical examiner clarified that the injury was not a gunshot wound but rather a deep cut to his right thigh that led to significant blood loss.

"This injury was not a gunshot wound," the medical examiner stated to Rolling Stones. "The large artery in the leg supplies blood to the legs and thighs, and injury to it can lead to dangerous blood loss."

According to authorities, Young Scooter sustained the injury while allegedly fleeing from police after a reported dispute at a residence in Atlanta's Lakewood Heights neighborhood.

Officers had responded to a 911 call about a violent altercation involving drugs when they encountered the rapper.

Fabricated Witness Accounts

As per TMZ, witness accounts from the 911 call included claims of a nude woman being dragged from the home and allegations of drug-related activity, which police later described as fabricated.

According to Atlanta Journal-Constitution, The Atlanta Police Department emphasized that no shots were fired by officers during the incident.

"Just to be very clear, the injury that was sustained was not via the officers on scene.

It was when the male was fleeing," Atlanta Police Lt. Andrew Smith said during a press conference.

After sustaining his injury, Young Scooter was transported to Grady Marcus Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Young Scooter was a collaborator with stars like Future and Gucci Mane. In 2012, he began his ascent when he joined Future's label, Freebandz.

The hip-hop community has reacted to his death on social media with tributes and reminiscing.

In an Instagram post shortly before his death, Young Scooter had been actively reposting birthday wishes from friends and fans, reflecting on his celebration.

Playboi Carti expressed his sorrow on Instagram, writing, "I GREW UP ON DIS SH*T SMH RIP."

Migos rapper Quavo shared two heartbroken emojis, capturing the sentiments of many who cherished the rapper's influence in the industry.