Is It a Conspiracy? Young Thug Shares Wild Theory on Young Scooter's Death Amid Mysterious 911 Caller

Young Thug is indicating that shocking new information is emerging regarding the death of rapper Young Scooter, who was shot and killed by police in Atlanta on March 28.

The speculation follows the emergence of an alleged 911 caller linked to the incident, prompting discussions about the circumstances leading to Young Scooter's death.

As per AllHipHop, in a tweet shared on April 1, Young Thug stated, "Autopsy came back street got shot."

Although he did not mention Young Scooter by name, the timing of the tweet has led fans and industry insiders to connect it to the late rapper.

Earlier reports suggested he had died from loss of blood after being shot as he ran from cops.

Young Thug's statement also calls into question the implication of other involvement in the tragic event.

Rapper Young Scooter was gaining traction in the hip-hop world prior to his sudden death.

He was reportedly involved in a police chase that culminated in a confrontation with law enforcement in Atlanta.

During this altercation, he sustained a critical injury to his femoral artery, leading to his untimely demise.

Demi Blanco Implicated

On the same day as Young Thug's tweet, Demi Blanco, a reality TV personality known for her role on the Zeus network series "Baddies," was implicated as the caller who prompted the police response.

During a livestream broadcast, Blanco appeared to admit she made the call, although her account contradicted the audio released by authorities.

In her livestream, Blanco claimed that she was in danger from an associate of Young Scooter and that she called the police out of fear for her life.

However, the audio from the actual 911 call suggests a different narrative.

In that call, Blanco identified herself as part of a neighborhood watch and reported drug activity, a shooting, and a bloodied and naked woman at a neighbor's home.

This has left observers scratching their heads and many taking her "affidavit" with a grain of salt.

Atlanta Police is now treating this incident as a possible "swatting," in which calls to police are made to create a large response of law enforcement to an address.

One potential deadly outcome of swatting, illustrated in this heartbreaking case.

As a result, federal authorities are offering a reward of $5,000 for information leading to the caller's identification.

Under Georgia's Senate Bill 421, which took effect in July 2024, swatting is classified as a felony that can result in significant prison time.

A first offense can lead to up to 10 years in prison, with harsher penalties for repeat offenders.