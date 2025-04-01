Rapper Young Scooter Dies After Attempting to Escape From Police Raid

Atlanta rapper Young Scooter, born Kenneth Edward Bailey, died on his 39th birthday after attempting to escape from police during a raid on a residence in southeast Atlanta.

Authorities have confirmed that the rapper suffered a fatal injury while attempting to traverse a fence.

According to TMZ, the incident resulted in critical injuries, and despite medical intervention, the individual succumbed to those injuries later that evening at Grady Marcus Trauma Center.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a 911 call on Friday regarding an alleged violent incident at a home on William Nye Drive.

The unidentified female caller claimed a naked woman was being dragged outside, bleeding profusely, in what she described as a drug-related dispute. The caller also suggested that men were being called over to retaliate, prompting police to respond urgently.

When the officers arrived, they knocked on the door, but a man inside immediately shut it in their faces.

As officers secured the perimeter, two men attempted to flee from the back of the house. One of them, later identified as Young Scooter, jumped two fences in his escape attempt.

However, he suffered a severe leg injury, reportedly tearing his femoral artery, and collapsed on the other side.

Atlanta Police Confirm No Shots Fired in Young Scooter's Fatal Escape

Lt. Andrew Smith of the Atlanta Police Department clarified in a press conference that officers did not fire any shots and were not involved in Scooter's injury. "The injury sustained was not caused by any officers on the scene. It happened during the suspect's attempt to flee," Smith stated.

Despite emergency medical intervention, Bailey succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. The Atlanta Medical Examiner's Office has launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of death, the NY Post said.

Scooter's passing has sent shockwaves through the hip-hop community. Fellow artists and fans have expressed their grief on social media, remembering him as a key figure in Atlanta's rap scene.

He rose to fame in 2012 with the hit song "Colombia" and later collaborated with major artists such as Future, Young Thug, and Migos.

His track "Guwop," featuring Quavo and Offset, peaked at No. 45 on Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, while "Jet Lag" with Future and Juice WRLD also gained popularity.

Authorities are now investigating the origins of the 911 call, as officers did not find any evidence of a woman in distress upon arrival.

Police are working to determine whether the call was a false report, potentially leading to criminal charges against the caller.