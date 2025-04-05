Is the Taylor Swift Effect Hurting Travis Kelce? Relationship Drama Reportedly to Blame for His Struggles on the Field

Apparently, the very public nature of their relationship has led Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift to temper both their exposure to the public eye. The pair — not spotted publicly together since Super Bowl LIX in February — will continue to hide out from the world as they attempt to get back to their normal lives.

According to sources who spoke to Us Weekly, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 35, felt all the attention potentially hurt his chances during the 2024 NFL season. The Chiefs continued this winning trend all the way to the Super Bowl — where it finally came to a screeching halt against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Rumor has it that is what Kelce is attempting to do – focus on his career without anyone on social media helping land the spotlight on her romantic life. At the same time, Kelce remains committed to the same level of the game.

An insider told the outlet, "Taylor and Travis are doing great, and they're still very much together and in love. They're just taking a break from the public eye."

Another insider added, "Travis wants to take a breather from the public eye. He was working too much last year, and he didn't play as well as he wanted."

Kelce has reportedly no plans to retire and is determined to come back stronger next season. "He wants to have a good season," the source explained, emphasizing that the focus should remain on his game rather than his high-profile relationship with the Grammy-winning singer.

In the past few years, Swift has kept her romantic relationships very private. This time, though, her romance with Kelce has been a very different story, with the NFL star openly talking about their relationship on his podcast "New Heights" - with his brother Jason Kelce.

Concert Friendship Bracelet To Public Romance

The public association between Swift and Kelce began due to his attendance at her "Eras" Tour show at Arrowhead Stadium in July 2023, where Kelce expressed his admiration for the pop star. The football star later explained that he was going to give Swift one of his friendship bracelets and his number but that once the show was over, they never crossed paths. Led by pals, the two connected, and they publicly confirmed their romance in October 2023.

Swift and Kelce's new romance quickly became a media frenzy, with the pop star regularly gracing headlines with her presence. Perhaps the most famous moment took place in 2024 when Swift ran onto the field to kiss Kelce and celebrate his victory at the Super Bowl, which was also widely shared on social media.