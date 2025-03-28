Taylor Swift Moved to Tears by Selena Gomez's Song in Touching Friendship Moment

In a heartfelt moment between two of the music industry's biggest stars, Selena Gomez revealed that Taylor Swift was moved to tears when she first heard Gomez's 2019 hit, "Lose You to Love Me."

The intimate revelation came during an interview with iHeartRadio, where Gomez shared how she often previews her new music for her close friend, Taylor, before it reaches the public.

Selena, 32, is currently promoting her new album I Said I Love You First, and in the interview, she expressed how much she values Taylor's honest opinion.

"She definitely will say, 'That one's okay. I think that one's good.' It's just very helpful," Gomez said. But one particular moment stood out for both stars when Selena played her emotional ballad "Lose You to Love Me" to Taylor before its release, PageSix said.

Gomez recalled that both Taylor and her mom were brought to tears, prompting Selena herself to cry. "It's very sweet," she said, cherishing the moment of vulnerability between friends.

Taylor Swift shows support for Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco’s new album, ‘I Said I Love You First’:



“I LOVE THIS ALBUM SO MUCH OH MY GODDDDDDDDDDDD” pic.twitter.com/rCwI6RvnU1 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 22, 2025

Selena Gomez Praises Taylor Swift's Honest Feedback on New Music

The bond between Selena and Taylor has been a long-standing one, with the two stars often supporting each other's projects.

Gomez emphasized how much she appreciates Swift's input, saying, "I like to see what she thinks." While Selena is quick to praise Taylor's work, she also makes sure not to be overly critical, recognizing Taylor's incredible talent.

"I would never be like, 'That's a terrible song,' because she's so freaking good!" Selena gushed.

According to DailyMail, this touching moment between the two artists highlights their deep friendship and mutual respect.

While Selena has been busy promoting her new music, including the album I Said I Love You First, Taylor has shown her support online, gushing over the album and expressing her love for it on Instagram.

Swift wrote, "I LOVE THIS ALBUM SO MUCH, OH MY GODDDDDDDDDDDD," to which Gomez responded, "Love you, Tay."

Despite occasional rumors about their relationship, including reports of Selena feeling like an "outsider" in Taylor's friend group, it's clear that their bond remains strong.

The two recently reunited at the Golden Globe Awards in January 2024, proving that their friendship, though tested by time and circumstances, continues to thrive.