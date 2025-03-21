SZA Reveals She and Taylor Swift Had 'Open' Conversations About Working Together on Music

Taylor Swift and SZA could be making music together.

SZA stopped by 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' on March 21 and told the host that she and Swift have been in talks to collaborate on some music together.

Swift's name came up in conversation when Hudson showed a clip of SZA and Swift posing together at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

"Every time she walks up to me or approaches me, I'm just like, 'All right, this is happening, because that's fully Taylor Swift,'" SZA shared.

That's when she revealed that she and Swift had talked about collaborating on music together, with Swift being open to the idea.

"I think I mentioned that I would love to write with her and build some things together. I love her storytelling. She was open to it. I think she's awesome. She's so bossed up," SZA added.

SZA has previously expressed her love for Swift in the past when Swift's 'Midnights' album and her own 'SOS' were competing for the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart.

"I don't have beef w ANYONE especially not Taylor lmao I genuinely loved her album and the writing! Everyone's just tryna do their BEST as we all should. LOVE TO EVERYONE. Gn," SZA shared on X.

Uhh I feel silly that I even have to say this but i see supporters arguing and I hate that . I don’t have beef w ANYONE especially not Taylor lmao I genuinely loved her album and the writing!Everyone’s jus tryna do their BEST as we all should . LOVE TO EVERYONE. Gn 🤍 — SZA (@sza) January 6, 2023

Swift and SZA have solidified their positions as two of the most successful female artists in recent years, achieving remarkable milestones in sales, streaming and chart performance.

Swift's 2024 release, 'The Tortured Poets Department,' not only topped the Global Album Chart but also led the Global Vinyl Album Chart, Global Streaming Album Chart and Global Album Sales Chart. This album's success contributed to Swift being named IFPI's Global Recording Artist of the Year for 2024, marking her fifth time receiving this honor. In 2024, she maintained her dominance on Spotify, amassing 28.21 billion streams.

SZA's second studio album, 'SOS,' released in December 2022, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, selling 318,000 copies and garnering over 400 million streams in its first week. The album spent a total of 12 non-consecutive weeks at the top spot, including the additional time with the 'Lana' version of 'SOS.' The project spent 80 weeks inside the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart, besting a Michael Jackson record.