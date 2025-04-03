Tony Buzbee Calls Out Diddy's Lawyers for 'Exaggeration' in Latest Legal Clash

Texas lawyer Tony Buzbee is responding to an allegation of "egregious misconduct" in court from Sean "Diddy" Combs' legal team.

Buzbee, a key player for lawsuits against the music mogul, said the claims were exaggerated and that many of these were preposterous.

A prominent attorney representing numerous alleged victims of the disgraced musican, Buzbee recently withdrew from at least 14 cases in New York's Southern District. While he recused himself from those cases, he said his legal battle against the troubled rapper is just beginning.

Buzbee sought to be admitted to the district on a pro hac vice basis so he could represent a client there, but Diddy's legal team objected. Buzbee's actions, the attorneys wrote in a November filing, deserved the privilege to be denied -- an unusual challenge to what is typically a routine request, according to USA Today.

"In our collective decades of practice, undersigned counsel have never opposed a pro hac vice application, and we do not do so lightly here," the filing stated. "But Buzbee's egregious misconduct warrants denial of the privilege of appearing in this district."

However, Buzbee referred to Diddy's lawyers as "the masters of over-exaggeration." He told The US Mirror, "They represent a guy locked up for major crimes and denied bail multiple times—and they are criticizing me because me and my co-counsel filed a case without being formally admitted? Consider the source."

Buzbee said his team "won't be deterred by sideshows or distractions."

Ongoing Legal Disputes, Even With Dismissed Cases

Although the problems continue to pile up with the legal issues surrounding Diddy, recently, his attorneys managed to score a victory. District Judge Lewis J. Liman's ruling stems from one of dozens of suits targeting Diddy, which were brought by an anonymous woman identified in court papers as "Jane Doe." The judge threw out the suits on Thursday.

Following the ruling, Diddy's legal team issued a statement saying, "Today a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit filed against Mr. Combs by Texas attorney Anthony Buzbee and his local counsel Antigone Curis on behalf of an anonymized plaintiff."

"This is now the second case brought by these attorneys against Mr. Combs that has been dismissed in its entirety. It will not be the last," the statement continued, adding that many of the lawsuits were "pushed forward by attorneys more focused on media headlines than legal merit."

Diddy is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center on one count of sex trafficking and the other count of racketeering. He has denied all the allegations against him.