Rubi Rose Hints at Lil Baby's Lackluster Bed Performance, Admits to Lying About Druski For One Reason

Rubi Rose has openly acknowledged that she misrepresented her past relationship with comedian Druski.

During a recent appearance on a Kick stream with Adin Ross and Ben Da Don, a close associate of Drake, the rapper and model shared her desire for honesty, revealing that her previous claims about her relationship with Druski were misleading.

"Okay, so I guess here's the honesty moment," Rose said. "Oh s***, you know this—okay me and Dru [Druski] were really in a relationship and I said it was PR because he p*****me the f*** off and hurt my feelings."

This was a notable change from what she had said previously, hinting that the relationship was more accurate than she had ever described publicly.

Rubi Rose reveals on Adin Ross' stream that her relationship with Druski was 100% real but she lied and said it was for PR after he hurt her feelings 👀 pic.twitter.com/X8NQyAtU2y — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) April 3, 2025

Rose expressed regret over her initial statements, reflecting on her actions as a moment of weakness.

"So yeah, but that was really lame of me and embarrassing that I shouldn't have said that but it was like I had to stand on it, you know," she explained.

"It's in the past now and we're friends and we're cool still." She further elaborated on their friendship, noting, "Oh, and we've known each other for like 10 years, like since high school type s***. So it's like we're always gonna be friends."

Despite the drama surrounding their relationship, Rose's comments indicate that both she and Druski have moved on from any past grievances.

"He was really bothered by that," she added, indicating her awareness of the impact her previous statements had on him. "I just want to clear it up because he was really bothered by that."

Rubi Rose and Lil Baby

In addition to clarifying her relationship with Druski, Rose appeared to hint at a past fling with rapper Lil Baby.

Rubi Rose reveals she hooked up with Lil Baby but regrets it 👀 pic.twitter.com/jdcrQqixsW — OLUWAFEMI◽ (@Luckyflows) April 3, 2025

Rose sparked curiosity among many after Ross and his crew asked her if she hooked up with anyone she "shouldn't have."

Her mic was muted when she talked, but lip readers on social media, according to AllHipHop, thought she referenced Lil Baby's bed performance as lackluster.

The revelation has only added fuel to speculation about her romantic history in the industry.

Rubi Rose's statements have ignited conversations all over social media in recent days about the validity of relationships with a celebrity, as well as the effects of the public eye of scrutiny on a blossoming relationship, where either party or both may be famous.