DJ Akademiks Reveals Kanye West's 'Coherent Thoughts' and Dual Versions of 'Bianca'

DJ Akademiks has shared insights from his recent interview with Kanye West, revealing an intriguing mix of coherent thoughts from the rapper, along with a peek into his upcoming album WW3.

Despite Kanye's controversial antics and fashion choices—such as showing up to the interview in KKK-inspired attire—Akademiks insists that Kanye's mind is still sharp, challenging the claims that Kanye's behavior is the result of mental instability.

In a candid conversation on "TMZ Live," Akademiks explained that while Kanye may provoke strong reactions, he noticed a level of coherence in Kanye's thoughts on and off camera.

According to TMZ, Akademiks remarked that Kanye is not "clinically crazy" and even referenced the rapper's forthcoming album WW3, calling attention to the complex and sometimes erratic creative process behind it.

Akademiks noted that Kanye was still fine-tuning the tempo of certain tracks, including one titled "Bianca," which discusses Kanye's relationship with his wife, Bianca Censori.

In the song "Bianca," Kanye reflects on his personal struggles, claiming that Bianca attempted to have him admitted to the hospital during one of his social media rants.

He raps, "My baby she ran away / But first she tried to get me committed / Not going to the hospital 'cause I am not sick I just do not get it." The song paints a picture of a tense moment in their relationship, with Kanye admitting that Bianca was upset by his actions on social media.

DJ Akademiks Says Kanye West Is 100% Coherent, On & Off Camera https://t.co/T0xzESWPx1 via @TMZ — HTI (@HottraxInc) April 4, 2025

DJ Akademiks Reveals Kanye's Raw Emotion in New Song "Bianca"

Akademiks, who previewed parts of the song during a livestream on April 2, revealed that Kanye has been experimenting with different versions of the track.

He mentioned that while the song might not be fully polished, it captures an emotional and raw side of Kanye's relationship with Bianca, who has been a supportive figure despite the ups and downs.

The song also highlights Kanye's emotional distress, saying, "She's having a panic attack and she is not liking the way I tweeted." He goes on to express feelings of uncertainty about their relationship, saying, "Until Bianca's back I stay up all night I'm not going to sleep / I really don't know where she's at."

This glimpse into Kanye's personal life adds another layer of complexity to the public's perception of him and his marriage to Bianca, whom he married in a private ceremony in 2022, ENews said.

Despite these personal struggles, Kanye's fans are eagerly awaiting WW3, which Akademiks predicts will be released within the next 24-36 hours.

The album has already sparked significant controversy, especially with its provocative imagery, including the potential cover art that features Kanye and Bianca in Klan-inspired outfits.