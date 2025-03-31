Kanye West Doubles Down on Jay-Z Feud After Controversial Tweet: 'How Much Money He Make Off My Catalog?'

Kanye West is refusing to back down from his latest feud with longtime collaborator Jay-Z despite the backlash over his recent social media comments.

In a newly released interview with DJ Akademiks, he took direct aim at the rap mogul's financial links to his music catalog.

The "Donda" rapper responded to the talk regarding his comments on Jay-Z with, "Everything is like, 'But you offended Jay-Z.' F*** him, you know what I'm sayin'."

The tweet from earlier this month alleged disabilities in Jay-Z and Beyoncé's seven-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir Carter.

The post drew ire on social media, including allegations against West for targeting minors. Many condemned West for targeting minors. Meanwhile, Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles, seemingly addressed the controversy in an Instagram video, captioning it, "... it's hard to remain positive and classy in the face of ignorance and evil."

But the "College Dropout" rapper was totally unfazed when he chatted with Akademiks. When the host said his tweet about Jay-Z's children was " by far the worst," per HotNewHipHop, West jumped in to comment, "Or was it one of my best? Or the strongest?" The interview then came to an awkward halt after his comment.

Kanye West goes off on JAY-Z, Pusha T, and John Legend, and admits he made a mistake getting Kim Kardashian pregnant.



(🎥 @DJAkademiks /Akademiks/Rumble) pic.twitter.com/S4mYixuzXe — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) March 30, 2025

Outside of the social media spat, West, in his original tweet, also claimed Jay-Z was benefiting from his music. "Put it like this, let's take it to money, how much money you think Jay-Z make off my catalog versus what I make off it?" he said before abruptly changing the subject.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé reportedly looked into suing West for his comments, but no lawsuit has been filed yet. Those comments mark the latest episode in a years-long feud between the rappers, which dates back to West's infamous concert rant during a 2016 Sacramento show where he begged Jay-Z, "Don't send your goons after me."

A History of Collaborations Turned Conflict

The rift between West and Jay-Z comes nearly two decades after a prolific partnership that helped shape hip-hop history. West became known as a producer for Jay-Z, producing tracks such as "Izzo (H.O.V.A.)," "Takeover" and "Lucifer" at Roc-A-Fella Records. Their latest album together was 2011's Watch the Throne, which produced cult hits like "Otis," "No Church in the Wild," and "N****s in Paris."

But it's in the last few years that their friendship has soured, with West aiming Jay-Z and past collaborators like John Legend and Pusha T on numerous occasions, including during the Akademiks sit down, in which he referred to Legend as "Look at John Legend, ol' sussy-a*s. I ain't never did nothing to him. Changed his f****n' life. I changed generations of his life."