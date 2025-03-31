Kanye West Reveals Real Reason for Supporting Diddy as He Calls Disgraced Mogul His 'Twin'

Kanye West reiterated his love for Sean "Diddy" Combs in a new interview with DJ Akademiks, calling the music mogul his "twin.

In the frank discussion that has gone viral, he laid bare the complexities of their friendship and the struggles both experience in the business.

West's remarks came while he was wearing a controversial outfit during the interview.

He discussed why he continues to stand by Diddy, who is currently facing serious legal issues, including charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

"I related to Puff," West was quoted by HNHH as saying. "And then they pulled out a video with him and Cassie from 10 years ago.

They made everybody be like, 'Oh Puff's a woman beater.' Meanwhile, I don't know someone who hasn't been in an altercation with a girl at some point.

Kanye west tells dj Akademiks that he defends diddy because the same way they tried to end me is how their doing him . And there gonna do that with drake 10 years from now . They'll be playing the Kendrick Lamar not like us at his court that's how they do us pic.twitter.com/uFavdt8SsQ — joebuddenclips/fanpage (@Chatnigga101) March 30, 2025

This statement reflects West's belief in the shared struggles and complexities that both artists endure.

Diddy-Kanye West Leaked Phone Call

The conversation between the two artists came shortly after a phone call spread round the internet, offering a brief glimpse into their long-standing friendship that has survived through difficult times.

Combs, currently incarcerated, reached out to West with a blend of caution and encouragement. .

Calling prison life "wicked," Combs reminded West to tread lightly in his own life and said his face is needed in the game.

"Get behind the mic," he advised West. "Have fun and rediscover the joy in your craft."

His words carried the weight of experience, highlighting both concern for West's well-being and an understanding of the pressures he faces.

West replied with sympathy saying that Combs had a "really bad deal," and expressing his frustrations.

"I hear you. Yes, sir," he said, signaling his attentiveness to Combs' advice.

The call also underscored Combs' deep appreciation for West's support, particularly when it comes to looking after his children during his incarceration.

"Ain't nobody reach out to them, ain't nobody call," Combs remarked, emphasizing the isolation his family has faced during this difficult time.

In addition to their personal challenges, West is navigating public disputes with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian regarding their daughter North's involvement in his music projects.

His most recent album, "Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine," which features both North and Combs, has been claimed to cause discord between West and Kardashian over its availability on social media.

Now, complications have been added to their co-parenting relationship as reports have emerged that Kardashian wants the song removed from other platforms.