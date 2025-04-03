Kanye West Reportedly Planning Adult Toy Line Inspired by Bianca Censori

Kanye West is making headlines again with his latest business venture—an adult toy line reportedly inspired by his wife, Bianca Censori.

The rapper, who has faced financial difficulties and personal controversies in recent years, is said to be looking at unconventional ways to rebuild his wealth.

According to reports, West has filed paperwork with the US Patent and Trademark Office to trademark the name "Villadroam" for a line of bedroom products.

Mirror reported that his Ox Paha Inc. firm stated in the application that the brand will include "sexual activity apparatus, devices, and articles."

A source close to the situation told Radar Online, "It is going to be a pretty extreme range of toys and gadgets, and he's using himself and Bianca as the inspiration and models for the lines."

The new project is part of West's broader efforts to restore his financial standing. After losing his billionaire status in 2022 due to the fallout from his antisemitic remarks, the rapper has been searching for ways to regain his fortune.

"He is desperate to get his finances back on track and is trying ever more desperate measures to boost his cash pile," the insider added.

West has been spending extended periods in Tokyo, Japan, where he is reportedly working on the development of the product line.

Sources speculate that his prolonged stay in Asia is related to meetings with manufacturers and vendors for his new brand. While specific details about the product designs have yet to be revealed, the plan is to launch the line in the US once the trademark is officially approved.

Kanye West reveals his wife Bianca Censori left him after trying to have him committed to the hospital after his recent tweets, Bianca drove off in his Maybach and he tracked her



(via his new song "Bianca") pic.twitter.com/9ZilRQPseV — SOUND | Victor Baez (@itsavibe) April 3, 2025

Kanye West and Bianca Censori: Baby Plans or Financial Strategy?

Censori, known for her bold and revealing fashion choices, has reportedly been a major inspiration for the brand.

The couple's relationship has faced turbulence, with rumors of Censori contemplating divorce following West's antisemitic outbursts and comments that many considered sexist.

Despite these challenges, Censori is reportedly encouraging West to start a family with her in hopes of stabilizing their marriage. "She believes having a baby will save their marriage and heal their relationship," an insider claimed.

"She knows how amazing he is as a father and thinks he behaves differently around his kids—more attentive and less likely to act in ways that could cause harm."

Not everyone close to the West is convinced of Censori's motives. Some members of his inner circle reportedly believe her push for a child may be financially motivated, ensuring her stability in case their relationship falls apart.

"There's skepticism about why she suddenly wants a baby when their marriage is struggling. Some think it's a plan to secure financial support if she needs to leave," a source suggested.

If West and Censori were to separate, reports indicate she could receive a one-time payment of $5 million, Blast said.

However, if they have a child together, financial obligations could increase, affecting West's financial recovery efforts.

West already shares four children—North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm—with ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Given his past experiences, some speculate he may be wary of additional financial responsibilities.

West's application for Villadroam is still under review, and it remains unclear when or if the product line will officially launch.