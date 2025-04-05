Big U's Alarming Discovery: 'Soaked' Hours After the Murder of Rayshawn Williams, Clues Disappearing

Eugene "Big U" Henley, the alleged "Godfather of Hip Hop," was reportedly found "soaked" in an unidentified liquid just hours after the murder of aspiring rapper Rayshawn Williams, raising concerns among investigators about potential evidence tampering.

As per HotNewHipHop, authorities allege that Big U, 43, turned himself in following a sweeping federal RICO case that includes charges of fraud, extortion, and the murder of the 21-year-old Williams. The indictment details a continuing criminal organization involving crimes such as embezzlement and abuse of visiting appers.

According to court documents, Williams was last seen alive on January 23, 2021, when he recorded a diss track that allegedly targeted Big U's reputation. Witnesses claim that after Williams failed to attend scheduled studio sessions in Las Vegas, Big U and his associate, Sylvester Robinson, confronted him at his Airbnb.

BIG U's Alarming Appearance

Adding to the mystery is FBI Special Agent Andrew Roosa's testimony stating that Williams recorded a diss track shortly before his death, which targeted his mentor Big U and ominously predicted his demise. The lyrics included references to being shot and a .38 revolver, leading federal authorities to suspect Big U's involvement in Williams's murder.

Federal authorities allege that following their meeting, Big U returned to the studio hours later, reportedly soaked in either water or sweat. The circumstances surrounding this appearance have drawn scrutiny from law enforcement officials, who are investigating whether he attempted to erase evidence related to Williams' murder.

Authorities also claim that Big U attempted to eliminate any possible evidence by taking away studio equipment and deleting surveillance footage.

Williams' body was discovered the next day near a Nevada landfill, showing multiple gunshot wounds to the face. Investigators believe that Big U's alleged actions following the murder may have been an attempt to conceal his involvement.

"I believe that R.W. wasting the time, thereby disparaging HENLEY's name and the Big U Enterprise's reputation, and potentially flouting that disrespect with the lyrics of the 'diss' song, led to a dispute," HNHH quoted Roosa as saying.

Big U allegedly operated a widespread and violent criminal enterprise, which the U.S. Attorney's Office says has had a deleterious effect on communities in Los Angeles. If convicted of numerous charges against him, Big U could face significant prison time.

In a recent social media statement before his surrender, Big U addressed the allegations. "This is probably gonna be my last video. I'm going to turn myself in to see what's going on," he said, also suggesting that industry figures were cooperating with law enforcement in an effort to bring him down.