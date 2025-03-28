Big U Hit with 43 Charges Along With 6 High-Profile Names in Massive Indictment of Murder, Fraud, Prostitution and More

Eugene "Big U" Henley, an accused gang leader with ties to the Rollin' 60s Crips, has been hit with a broad 43-count federal indictment after being busted last week in Los Angeles.

Authorities charged him with a range of offenses, including violations of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, wire fraud, and embezzlement.

As per HotNewHipHop, the indictment was unsealed after Henley's arrest on March 19. He is scheduled for arraignment on April 8 in federal court in Los Angeles.

"Mr. Henley led a criminal enterprise whose conduct ranged from murder to sophisticated fraud that included stealing from taxpayers and a charity," Acting United States Attorney Joseph McNally said in a press release.

"Eradicating gangs and organized crime is the Department of Justice's top priority. Today's charges against the leadership of this criminal outfit will make our neighborhoods in Los Angeles safer."

He's to be arraigned April 8. pic.twitter.com/gTHVESoAsp — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) March 27, 2025

The 'Big U Enterprise'

According to prosecutors, Henley operated a group known as the "Big U Enterprise," which allegedly exploited connections with street gangs to target businesses and individuals across Los Angeles.

Murder, extortion, robbery, human trafficking, fraud, and illegal fair seemed to be among the 250 criminal activities described in the indictment.

In addition to Henley, the indictment names six co-defendants: Sylvester Robinson, Mark Martin, Termaine Ashley Williams, Armani Aflleje, Fredrick Blanton Jr., and Tiffany Shanrika Hines. All six are currently in federal custody.

Henley faces several serious charges, including one count of conspiracy to violate the RICO Act, two counts of conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery and extortion under the Hobbs Act, and multiple counts related to wire fraud and embezzlement.

He faces charges including transportation of a person across state lines for purposes of prostitution under the Mann Act.

The case has attracted considerable attention as it illustrates continued efforts by federal authorities to take down organized crime networks in Los Angeles.