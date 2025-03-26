Big U's Alleged Mafia Ties Revealed: All Celebrities Mentioned in the Probe—Suge Knight, Snoop Dogg, Shaq, More

Federal authorities have unveiled a troubling investigation into Eugene "Big U" Henley, a prominent figure in both the music industry and the Rollin' 60s Crips, accusing him of orchestrating a criminal enterprise with mafia-like operations.

As per HNHH, the newly unsealed federal documents detail serious allegations, including extortion, robbery, fraud, and even murder.

Big U, who surrendered to federal agents last week, faces multiple charges under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

According to an affidavit, Henley allegedly led the so-called "Big U Enterprise," which utilized intimidation tactics to enforce a "check-in" scheme requiring entertainers and athletes to pay a fee for protection while in Los Angeles.

The investigation has received much attention, especially with a number of high-profile celebrities involved. While none have been accused of misconduct, many names have emerged related to Henley's operations.

Notable Celebrities Mentioned

Snoop Dogg (Calvin Broadus Jr.): In the docuseries Hip Hop Uncovered, Snoop described Big U as "institutionalized" and "short-tempered," but also credited his leadership skills. Snoop's remarks have prompted speculation about his relationship with Henley.

Suge Knight: The former CEO of Death Row Records was widely reported to have helped fund Big U since his release in 2004. Investigators claim that Big U based parts of his operation on Knight's.

Kurupt: A self-admitted member of the Rollin' 60s, Kurupt maintained contact with Big U during his incarceration and later introduced him to key figures in the hip-hop scene. Big U eventually became Kurupt's manager.

Nipsey Hussle: Investigators noted a relationship between Big U and Nipsey that soured over disputes regarding equipment at Big U's shop. Their dispute grew violent, and police were called in.

Dr. Dre: The music mogul referenced Big U in Hip Hop Uncovered as an influential figure capable of helping to "clear the streets," although he appears to have no direct involvement in the case.

Other names connected to it include legendary figures James "Bimmy" Antney and Steve Lobel, as well as rapper Quando Rondo and DJ Akademiks, who spoke on the "check-in" process in relation to gang influence.

The federal probe also cites incidents with other famous people, including an alleged attempt to extort Wiz Khalifa and T.I. and accusations that Big U committed financial misconduct over donations made to Big U's nonprofit by Shaquille O'Neal and Draymond Green.