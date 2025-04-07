Sean "Diddy" Combs' legal team has informed the court that the artist might find it impossible to adequately prepare for trial while prosecutors are introducing decades-old allegations that were never formally charged or investigated.

His legal team feels that they are being blindsided by what they characterize as a purposeful slander effort by the prosecutors, and they contend that the trial is devolving into chaos.

His attorneys claim that just 60 days before the trial, the government plans to bring a litany of uncharged sexual assault allegations from decades ago, and this is beyond unfair to the artist.

"These incendiary allegations are substantially more serious than the charged offenses and if admitted, would make it impossible for Mr. Combs to receive a fair trial," his lawyers wrote in a motion filed this week.

Prosecutors decided to make these charges public as soon as possible; many of them are from unnamed sources, have no witnesses or supporting evidence, and some go all the way back to the 1980s. As such, the defense was caught off guard because the prosecutors made these allegations public suddenly and unexpectedly. This could be seen as a tactical move to influence the case at a crucial time, potentially to sway public opinion or pressure the defense.

Federal prosecutors also unveiled a third superseding indictment last week, which contained new criminal allegations about alleged abuses involving his former partners but did not name any new victims.

"These are entirely new, untested, uncorroborated, and uninvestigated allegations," the filing states. "Some are truly unknown to the defense... and some of the key witnesses... are dead."

"Collectively, these new allegations require many months if not years to investigate," the motion states, adding that the trial, initially thought to wrap up in a span of three weeks, can now extend indefinitely.

The defence maintains that the timing of these allegations was deliberate in order to disrupt preparedness.

His attorneys urge the court to completely dismiss the charges, stating that it will be hard to silence jurors if they hear them.

In order to determine whether any of the allegations may be supported, they also requested that the judge hold a special hearing.

"The Court should require the government to try the case it charged and prove that case to the jury beyond a reasonable doubt. The government should not be permitted to pollute the trial with decades of dirt and invite a conviction based on propensity evidence with no proper purpose by painting Mr. Combs as a bad guy who must have committed the charged crimes," Diddy's lawyers asserted.