Sean 'Diddy' Combs Allegedly Seeking Presidential Pardon, Hoping Trump Friendship Will 'Shield' From Jail Time

Sean "Diddy" Combs is hoping that his friendship with President Trump will help him secure a pardon and avoid spending decades in prison.

The fallen music mogul is currently incarcerated at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center, facing charges including racketeering conspiracy, fraud, sex trafficking by force, and transportation for prostitution, according to RadarOnline.com.

According to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, sources tell him Combs is hoping his longtime friendship with Trump can ultimately secure him his freedom.

"Donald was always invited to Diddy's legendary parties," the insider shared. "They've known each other forever. Diddy admired Trump's swagger – the bravado, the flash. He built part of his brand around that energy."

They added, "Diddy thinks Donald owes him one. He's counting on their history to keep him out of an orange jumpsuit."

It can be remembered how Trump gushed about Diddy once, on his NBC reality show, The Apprentice.

In a 2012 episode, former Danity Kane member Aubrey O'Day argued for her continued presence on the show by highlighting her relationship with Combs.

"I have to say, I am a very strict and focused businesswoman because working for Diddy for six years trained me to have to be perfect," O'Day said at the time.

"Working for Diddy?" Trump asked.

"I love Diddy. ... You know he is a good friend of mine. He's a good guy. Is he a good guy?," he then said.

The clip has resurfaced, and many now claim the President was a lousy judge of character.

Combs' trial is scheduled to begin in May. As he awaits his court proceedings, the artist is facing more and more disturbing allegations and lawsuits.

Most recently, he has been accused of recruiting, transporting, and coercing individuals into performing sex acts and engaging in prostitution between 2021 and 2024.

Combs, however, has denied these claims, with his legal team asserting that the actions in question were entirely "consensual."

"These are not new allegations or new accusers," Mr Combs's legal team told CBS News, which is the BBC's US partner. "These are the same individuals, former long-term girlfriends, who were involved in consensual relationships. This was their private sex life, defined by consent, not coercion."

Known for helping people become famous, Mr. Combs was one of the most prosperous rappers and music moguls in the United States.

He first appeared in the music industry in the 1990s and swiftly rose to fame, going by various names throughout the years, including Puffy, Puff Daddy, P Diddy, Love, and Brother Love.