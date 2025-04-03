Diddy's Ex-Bodyguard Gene Deal Accuses Stevie J of Fabricating Gangster Image in Notorious B.I.G's Murder Debate

Sean "Diddy" Combs' former bodyguard Gene Deal has slammed music producer Stevie J for playing gangster and making up stories in his account of the night The Notorious B.I.G. was shot dead in Los Angeles.

In an interview with Art of Dialogue, Deal expressed his frustration with Stevie J's recent comments, which downplayed their relationship and suggested that Deal was exaggerating his role during the events surrounding Biggie's death in 1997.

"I don't know when he became a gangster," Deal said. "Stevie J better sit his little ass down."

He recalled that Stevie J was in the car directly behind Biggie's SUV when the rapper was shot and claimed that the night was marked by heightened tensions between the East Coast and West Coast hip-hop scenes.

Stevie J and Ma$e

Deal alleged that both Stevie J and rapper Ma$e were warned by members of the Crips about a potential threat to Diddy and Biggie prior to the shooting but failed to relay that information.

This, he argued, made Stevie J's characterization of the night as "regular" particularly frustrating.

"People who were in the streets during that time know what was going on," Deal added. "I'm just giving him like a formal chastising to somebody that once used to care about him. You know it's the drugs, bro."

In response to Deal's accusations, as per AllHipHop, Stevie J has dismissed the claims, stating he

has reignited discussions about the events leading up to The Notorious B.I.G.'s untimely death, which remains a controversial topic within hip-hop history.