'Fresh Out the Slammer': Taylor Swift's Underrated Track Surges Up the Charts After Fan Push

Taylor Swift's song "Fresh Out the Slammer" is hitting a new wave of popularity. What once seemed like a deep cut off her 2024 album "The Tortured Poets Department" has surged into the charts in the past few weeks, thanks to an aggressive campaign mounted by her fans.

Though "Fresh Out the Slammer" was not among the more buzzed-about tracks when the album landed, it has drawn substantial attention with its country rock vibe. With a slow simmer of twangy guitars and sweeping synths, the song narrates the escape from the clutches of a harmful relationship, likening it to breaking out of prison.

While many fans feel the song didn't receive the promotional push some of the album's other singles did, the song has really struck a chord with Swifties, who have gotten very behind it.

Fans Rally Behind Jack Antonoff's Praise

The reason the track went viral is that on April 5, 2025, producer Jack Antonoff, who worked with Swift on "The Tortured Poets Department," tweeted about how great the track was, according to Marca.

Antonoff provided a bit of commentary on the track, saying, "into the fresh out the slammer thing that is my favorite on the album," which certainly got Swift's fandom excited.

into the fresh out the slammer thing that is my favorite on the album — jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) April 5, 2025

Soon after the tweet, fans flooded social media with plans to rally and stream it together. Swifties were quick to take to the hashtag #StreamFreshOutTheSlammer, hoping to promote the track.

Father can you please tell tay to make it a single — Taylor Swift Charts+ (@chartstswift) April 5, 2025

Jack please tell Taylor that we want it to be a single #StreamFreshOutTheSlammer 🙏🏼 — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdating) April 5, 2025

Swifties Fan Out on Social Media

And as expected, Swift's fans went into overdrive. TikTok challenges and listening parties and playlist curation, the whole nine yards of what any good team of Swifties could do to make a song popular. The trend — powered by passionate fans — came to significant results, leading to a 37% stream increase noted by Spotify on April 6, 2025. This was a monster of a number for a previously overlooked single that gained more than 328,000 streams in 24 hours.

The song continuing the rise of new success is a great proof of the effect that fans can have on music today. Everyone knows how Swift is known for connecting with fans on a personal level, and this time, her fans apparently went the extra mile to make sure her music was played.

With the song rising up the charts, it looks like Swifties are out in full force to ensure she hits yet another record. And with Swifties at the helm, it remains to be seen where exactly "Fresh Out the Slammer" will end up.