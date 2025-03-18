Travis Kelce's Viral Appearance With Taylor Swift in Eras Tour Wins iHeartRadio Awards

Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce captured the spotlight at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards, winning the coveted award for Favorite Surprise Guest following an unforgettable moment during Swift's Eras Tour.

From the football field to the Eras Tour stage - Travis Kelce's cameo was a touchdown! 🏆🏈



Congrats to @taylorswift13 for winning Favorite Surprise Guest for bringing out Travis Kelce! #iHeartAwards2025 pic.twitter.com/RHuGt3zKhs — iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) March 17, 2025

The memorable incident occurred last summer when Kelce joined Swift on stage at Wembley Stadium in London.

That surprise cameo, lifting Swift onto a couch, helping her with makeup, went viral, and fans counted 90,000 cheers.

Taylor Swift Surprises Fans With Travis Kelce Onstage At Wembley Stadium Concert pic.twitter.com/59ozyzMDHb — Discover Lyrics (@DiscoverLyricsU) June 24, 2024

During his time on stage, Kelce encouraged Swift as she prepared to perform, creating a moment that resonated deeply with fans.

Travis Kelce Talks About The Viral Moment

In a recent episode of his podcast, New Heights, Kelce expressed gratitude for the opportunity, saying, "Shoutout to Tay for letting me jump on stage with her. Who knows, it might not be the last time?"

Travis noted as quoted by Atoz Sports, "When everyone found out that it was me. Because it took a moment for everyone to figure it out and then they kind of put the camera on me. Kam and Jan, the three of us coming up the stage or on top of the stage,"

He added, "That moment was pretty jarring. I was just like, 'oh sh**!' And you don't realize how big that damn stage is.

It is easily as big as a football stadium, like in terms of length.

And then on top of that, it's almost numbers to numbers. It's way bigger than I could have every imagined. So being on the stage, I was just like, man I feel tiny up here. "

Kelce was also nominated for an award for his appearance during a Morgan Wallen performance at Arrowhead Stadium alongside fellow teammates Patrick Mahomes and Chris Jones.

But it was the moment from the Eras Tour that stole the hearts of fans and voters.

The partnership between the pop star and NFL player has continued to generate buzz, with Kelce reflecting on the experience: "I felt tiny up here," he said, recalling the vastness of the stage compared to a football field. "It's way bigger than I could have ever imagined."