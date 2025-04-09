Britney Spears Speaks Out on Fake Friends: 'Jealousy Won't Stop Me'

Britney Spears is firing back at those who criticize her looks and behavior, calling out "fake friends" who once claimed to be her closest allies.

In a recent Instagram post, the 43-year-old pop superstar addressed the negativity surrounding her, particularly comments about her appearance in a recent video, TMZ said.

Spears had posted a video in which she showcased her messy beach waves and chipped nails, which sparked concern among fans and led to a flood of criticism.

In the post, she aimed at those who mocked her hair and her looks, making it clear she felt beautiful, regardless of the opinions of others.

"I thought my hair was beautiful," Spears said, explaining that a cold had affected her voice, leading to her speaking with a slight British accent in the video.

"I feel so sorry for you guys," she continued, referring to the people who had harsh words about her.

Spears also revealed that she had been held back from traveling due to a virus but remained optimistic, saying, "They will do anything to keep me from living my life and in my highest manner."

Britney Spears called people who hate on her “jealous” in a recently deleted Instagram post.pic.twitter.com/LdBbQJ4wov — Complex (@Complex) April 9, 2025

Britney Spears Urges Kindness, Blasts Jealous People Holding Her Back

The "Toxic" singer made it clear that people, including former friends, are often driven by jealousy, which causes them to act in ways that try to hold her back.

"I feel sorry for people like that," she wrote, urging everyone to be kind to each other. Spears also expressed her excitement for the upcoming spring season, noting she was "so d*** excited" for the new opportunities it would bring.

According to DailyMail, Britney's rant comes amidst personal challenges, including a second breakup with her boyfriend Paul Soliz. The couple had previously split in 2024, briefly reconciled, but have now parted ways permanently.

Sources indicate that the relationship ended due to personal differences and concerns from Spears' loved ones about Soliz's intentions.

Despite the turmoil in her personal life, Britney remains focused on her well-being and mental health. She shared in another post that she is feeling better after dealing with the cold that impacted her health and appearance.

The singer's message of empowerment and self-love stands strong amid the public scrutiny she faces. She's not backing down from her truth and continues to embrace her individuality despite the criticism.