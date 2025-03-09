Britney Spears Dangerously Dances Near Flames While Mentioning Timberlake in Cryptic Video

Fans are worried about Britney Spears after she shared a video of herself dancing to ex-Justin Timberlake's Señorita next to an open fire.

The 43-year-old pop star shared the video on Instagram on Saturday, prompting reactions from followers worried about her safety.

According to the Daily Express, the clip, which has now been deleted, shows Spears wearing a black nude bodysuit and dancing in what looks to be her living room, with a big glowing fireplace in the background.

At one point, she bends down near the flames, raising viewers' alarm about the potential risks of her actions.

This video comes shortly after Spears revisited her past relationship with Timberlake in her memoir, "The Woman in Me, which was released following her divorce from Sam Asghari.

The couple dated for three years before they split in 2002, which was mired in controversy and public scrutiny.

Spears admitted to having cheated on Timberlake once with choreographer Wade Robson but claimed that Timberlake had also been unfaithful during their relationship.

The subject of their breakup resurfaced in public discourse after the release of the documentary "Framing Britney Spears" in 2021 and her memoir two years later.

In her book, Spears revealed that she had an abortion while dating Timberlake because he "wasn't happy" about the pregnancy.

She also disclosed that Timberlake ended their relationship via a brief text message.

Britney Spears Extends Olive Branch to Justin Timberlake

Despite the drama, Spears appears to have attempted to ease tensions by apologizing for any offense caused by her memoir. She praised Timberlake's "Selfish" and complimented his recent work with Jimmy Fallon.

However, Timberlake seemingly did not accept her olive branch, responding at a concert with, "I'd like to take this opportunity to apologize to absolutely f--king nobody," before performing "Cry Me a River," a song often viewed as a jab at Spears.

After covering her in the past, fans are still concerned with Spears' status, given her recent events and her ongoing talking on social media about being a victim of emotional abuse.

The singer recently posted a cryptic message about being ignored and silenced, stating that such treatment can be worse than physical abuse.