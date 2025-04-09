Roof Collapses During Rubby Pérez Concert in Dominican Republic, Killing 27, Injuring Hundreds

A deadly roof collapse occurred at the Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, during a live performance on Tuesday, April 8, leaving at least 27 people dead and over 120 injured.

The collapse, which took place just after midnight, caught concertgoers off guard, resulting in a tragic scene as authorities scrambled to rescue those trapped under the rubble.

The collapse happened while renowned Dominican singer Rubby Pérez was performing. Among the victims were Pérez's saxophonist, two baseball legends—Octavio Dotel and Tony Blanco—and several concertgoers.

The club, which can hold up to 2,000 people, was packed during the performance. The number of people inside at the time remains uncertain, but it is clear that the incident caused mass casualties.

"We presume that many of them are still alive," said Juan Manuel Méndez, director of the Center of Emergency Operations, Reuters said.

He added that authorities would not stop until every individual trapped under the debris is found. Rescue teams continue their search with the help of 77 ambulances, 8 fire trucks, and over 200 National Police officers. They have managed to rescue several people, but many are still believed to be trapped.

VIDEO | The roof of an iconic nightclub in the Dominican capital, Santo Domingo, collapsed on Tuesday during a concert attended by politicians, athletes and others, leaving at least 79 people dead and 160 injured, authorities said.#DominicanRepublic



(Source: PTI/EFE)



(Full… pic.twitter.com/dzYR9Opgdg — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 9, 2025

Read more: AXE Ceremonia Cancels Sunday Performances After Fatal Crane Collapse

Rubby Pérez Injured as Roof Collapses During Concert in Santo Domingo

Pérez himself was injured in the collapse, as confirmed by his manager, Enrique Paulino. Paulino recalled the moment of the incident, saying, "I initially thought it was an earthquake. It happened so quickly." He managed to dive into a corner to protect himself from the falling debris.

Videos posted on social media showed the chaotic moment when the roof caved in during the concert. One clip showed a fan pointing at the ceiling just before the collapse, with a visible sense of panic sweeping across the crowd. In another, people are seen running from the dance floor as the ceiling crashes down on them.

According to Mirror, the collapse has shaken the nation, and President Luis Abinader expressed his condolences, stating, "We deeply regret the tragedy that occurred at the Jet Set nightclub. Our prayers are with the affected families."

The President assured the public that relief agencies were working tirelessly to assist those in need and continue the search for survivors.

As rescue operations persist, the victims are being taken to various hospitals across the city, with eight hospitals on high alert. Among the injured, several are in critical condition. Authorities remain hopeful that more survivors will be found in the coming hours as the search efforts continue.