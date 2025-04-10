Karol G, Maluma Song '+57' Criticized by Colombian Judges Over Lyric About 14-Year-Old

A Colombian high court has ordered several major reggaeton artists, including Karol G, Maluma, J Balvin, and Feid, to stop publishing music that violates the rights of children after their song "+57" was found to sexualize minors.

The controversy surrounds a line in the song, which states: "A hottie since she was 14/When she walks into the club, you can feel her energy." This lyric drew strong criticism from children's rights organizations, leading to a legal challenge.

In a 14-page ruling issued on April 4, Colombia's Council of State declared that the song's lyrics were harmful to minors, AP said.

The court stated, "Sexualizing minors reduces them to becoming objects of desire, and exposes them to risks that can affect their development."

The judges emphasized that this kind of behavior contradicts the principle of ensuring the best interests of children, which requires protecting their well-being and growth.

The dispute over the song began after it was released in November 2023, featuring a collaboration between Karol G, Maluma, J Balvin, Feid, and others.

The lyrics, which describe a young woman as "a hottie since she was 14," sparked outrage, especially from those advocating for children's rights. As a result, several citizens filed a "tutela," a legal claim in Colombia that protects individual rights, arguing that the song's content endangered minors.

Colombia’s high court rebuked Karol G, J Balvin, Feid, and others involved in the controversial song “+57,” ruling that it violated the rights of children because the lyrics “sexualized” minors.



More: https://t.co/EISrNwpJDm pic.twitter.com/GoJLHN3hju — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) April 9, 2025

Artists Behind "+57" Change Lyrics Following Legal and Public Outcry

Although the court acknowledged the harmful impact of the song's lyrics, it did not impose punitive measures on the artists. Instead, the ruling required them to refrain from releasing any further music that could violate the rights of children and adolescents.

After facing backlash, the artists took action to address the situation. Karol G, known for hits like "Tusa," posted an apology on Instagram, explaining that the lyrics had been "taken out of context" and expressing regret.

"I hear you, and I take responsibility," she wrote, acknowledging the impact of her actions. J Balvin also issued an apology for his involvement in the song, although he did not go into further detail.

According to RollingStone, to address the controversy, the artists released a revised version of "+57" with altered lyrics. The line in question was changed to, "A hottie since she was 18," which removed the reference to a 14-year-old girl.

This adjustment was made in response to the public outcry and the legal ruling, in hopes of calming the storm surrounding the track.

The song, which is named after Colombia's international dialing code, was recorded in Medellín, a city known for producing reggaeton stars.

Despite the controversy, Medellín has also struggled with the issue of protecting young women from sexual exploitation, which has added more weight to the criticism against the song.