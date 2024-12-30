Karol G Announces Mysterious Project with Netflix: What is it About?

En español

Documentaries about artists and their major tours are thriving at the moment. Beyoncé left us breathless with her halftime show on Netflix, Taylor Swift dominated with 'The Eras Tour' on Disney+, and now it's time for Latinos to shine—thanks to Karol G.

The Colombian superstar teased fans with a cryptic Instagram post on December 30, sparking speculation about her next big project with Netflix.

The post featured a handwritten note that read: "A story of dreams that once seemed impossible, fueled by unwavering faith. A journey that defied all odds—my life, my work, my truth, and my special connection with you... My dream come true." Signed by Karol G herself, the message was accompanied by a caption that simply read "2025" with two hearts.

She also tagged Netflix Colombia and Netflix Latinoamérica, leaving no doubt that something major is coming.

In just hours, the post racked up over 100,000 likes and thousands of comments. Fans speculated wildly: "A Karol G series on Netflix? No way!" "The queen is taking over Netflix!" "Too much for my bichota heart to handle!"

Karol G's Netflix journey continues

This wouldn't be Karol G's first Netflix venture. In January 2024, she made her acting debut in the miniseries 'Griselda,' starring Sofía Vergara as the infamous "Cocaine Godmother." Karol played Carla, a sex worker who becomes central to the title character, Griselda Blanco's life.

Though her role was brief, Karol G's raw and emotional performance earned praise from critics and fans alike, proving her talent extends far beyond music. 'Griselda' was also a hit during awards season, earning nominations for the Emmys and Golden Globes, with Vergara recognized as Best Actress.

2025: The year of 'La Bichota'

With this latest teaser, fans are eager to see what Netflix and Karol G have in store. Could it be an intimate documentary about her rise to fame? An exclusive concert film? Or maybe both?

The streaming platform later confirmed the project is a documentary chronicling Karol G's life and career which is sure to be an emotional journey through her struggles, triumphs, and dreams.

We can't wait!