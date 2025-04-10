Justin Bieber's 'Ridiculous on Purpose' Look Raises Concerns Over His Mental Health, Stylist Says

Justin Bieber has been making headlines for his increasingly eccentric and oversized fashion choices, a trend that has drawn the concern of fashion experts and fans alike.

Amanda Sanders, a renowned stylist and wardrobe consultant, recently shared her thoughts on Bieber's uncharacteristic style, suggesting it may be a sign of deeper personal struggles.

People know the "Peaches" singer for his clean Hollywood and aesthetic looks, but he has replaced tailored style with high-waisted pants that sit low on his frame and oversized hoodies.

On April 6, the 31-year-old pop star was seen hunched over and looking disheveled in baggy shorts, a hoodie, and rubber shoes in Palm Springs, and he was criticized for wearing an admittedly unflattering outfit.

Justin Bieber leaving the Vintage Coffee in Palm Springs, California. pic.twitter.com/kHOXlexmQt — Justin Bieber Photos (@bieberhqphotos) April 6, 2025

Sanders commented on this dramatic change, telling The US Sun, "He has completely lost his way in terms of fashion. He's struggling to pull himself together and has lost sight of what is considered fashion-forward."

A Cry for Attention?

While Sanders acknowledges that Bieber has been increasingly avoiding the public eye—spending most of his time at home while his wife makes her rounds at a series of A-List events—she suspects Bieber's fashion choices are intentional.

"The more ridiculous he looks, the more attention he gets," she explained. She speculated that the star may be using his chaotic wardrobe to garner interest, possibly in preparation for promoting his upcoming fashion brand, Skylrk. "You don't get attention when you look good, you get it when you're a mess," she added.

recent video shows Justin Bieber crashing out on paparazzi pic.twitter.com/Q3BJ4ny1kd — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) April 9, 2025

Bieber has been showing signs of a troubled mind lately, and his wild fashion sense seems to reflect his anxiety and suffering. The stylist added that this clothing could be more than a phase and could point to some inner emotional issues.

But Bieber's plight doesn't end with his closet. In recent months, the singer posted alarming content on social media, documenting himself smoking weed and posting cryptic messages that have alarmed his fandom.

They also recently suggested that his and Hailey Bieber's marriage is struggling on top of all these concerning posts.

Bieber's not releasing new music is another indication of his struggles. The singer has not put out new material since releasing his album in 2021, a move that has been speculated may be the best thing for his mental health among fanbases.