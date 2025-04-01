Justin Bieber Paternity Rumors Shut Down by Kourtney Kardashian's Son Reign: 'Scotty is My Dad'

Rumors about his paternity have plagued Reign Disick for his entire decade-long life, but the 10-year-old son of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick has put those speculations to rest.

In an Instagram Live, Reign shut down rumors that the pop star Justin Bieber is his dad, declaring, "No, he's not. Bro, I swear, Justin Bieber is not my dad. Scotty... Scotty... Scotty is my dad,"

"I don't know how old my mom was, but I think Justin Bieber was 16 when I got born. I don't think my mom would do that," he added, per InTouch.

reign is literally scott disick copy and pasted 😭 pic.twitter.com/gYRCBBzepQ — nikki (@virgoblunt) April 1, 2025

Rumors have long circulated about Kourtney's past relationship with Justin. The 45-year-old reality star was first linked to the 31-year-old "Baby" singer in 2016 when the pair was photographed together at his "Purpose" World Tour date in Los Angeles.

The two were said to be connected thanks to their appearance leaving the popular West Hollywood restaurant The Nice Guy back in 2015. The pair were then seen holding hands at Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights in the same month, and later took a selfie where they sparked dating rumors.

"They have hooked up a few times, including recently. It happens in LA," a source told PEOPLE at the time. The insider also noted that Justin had met Kourtney's children but clarified, "They don't hook up around the kids. It's on nights when she has help and is able to go out."

Despite the 14-year age gap, Justin was reportedly attracted to Kourtney's confidence. "He thinks it's cool that she is older and hot. She's easygoing and fun to be around," the source added.

Hailey Bieber Sets the Record Straight

Reign is debunking the rumors that came after the buzz spread that Hailey Bieber had unfollowed Justin on Instagram.

On Monday morning, eagle-eyed fans realized Justin's name had vanished from Hailey's followers list, which fueled speculation the couple was having marriage issues.

Those rumors were quashed very quickly. TMZ was told the incident was a technical issue, not because of anything originating from the Rhode founder. The report claimed that the glitch — which showed it looked like Hailey had unfollowed Justin — was because Justin temporarily deactivated his Instagram on Sunday. Another layer to this error was its impact on JJustin's followers, as his account also didn't appear on their following lists.

To clear up any further speculation, the model also posted a message on TikTok for followers. She explained in a comment under a viral post, "Didn't unfollow him. Hope this helps!"