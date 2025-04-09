Justin Bieber's Big Reset: Inside His Quiet Comeback with Wife Hailey by His Side

Justin Bieber finally found time for a bit of joy this week in Palm Springs, which is a welcome sight after months of struggles. It comes after the 31-year-old singer was subject to questions about his health and well-being, as well as his marriage with wife Hailey, as he was seen looking relaxed and in good spirits as he picked up a to-go drink with his entourage at The Vintage Coffee House on Monday.

Justin Bieber grabbing coffe in Palm Springs. 🤎 pic.twitter.com/lQESBOhPDI — Justin Bieber Photos (@bieberhqphotos) April 8, 2025

The former YouTube sensation had looked ever gaunter over the previous few months, with sunken eye sockets and erratic behavior, including an Instagram live stream that many fans and experts perceived as a "cry for help."

Now, insiders close to the couple are claiming that Justin's comeback might involve his strong bond with Hailey, who has always rooted for him amid some of his darkest moments career-wise and privately.

A source shared with Daily Mail that the couple is working tirelessly to strengthen their marriage. "Justin needs consistency, and Hailey is always up for the challenge," the insider said. "She loves him deeply, sometimes to the point where it might seem like he's taking her for granted."

The source went on, "The best case scenario for them is to be together. They are putting in the work to make their relationship thrive."

Worries About Justin's Condition

Meanwhile, fans still have grave concerns about Justin's state of mind, particularly after his alarming livestream, during which he appeared skeletal and dazed. Some close friends of the couple recommended marriage counseling to Justin and Hailey as they both cope with their demons.

"Hailey craves the Justin she fell in love with," another source explained to the Daily Mail a few days ago. "The way their relationship is now, both of them know it could be better. It's not as bad as some believe, but there are strained moments."

Aside from these issues, Justin and Hailey are still entirely focused on solving the problems in their relationship. An insider, however, told the publication, "They're very aware that if they were to split, it would likely send Justin into a spiral."

"Hailey is his rock, and she's not giving up on him."