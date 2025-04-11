Weezer Rocker's Wife Appeared on Reality Show About Serial Killer Before Gun Standoff

Jillian Lauren Shriner, the wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner, was charged with attempted murder after a shooting incident this week.

This came a few months after filming an episode of "Ghost Adventures" about her profiling one of America's most notorious serial killers.

Shriner, a true-crime author for her 2023 book "Behold the Monster: Facing America's Most Prolific Serial Killer," had just appeared on the series with Zak Bagans on Travel Channel. The episode — which featured Samuel Little, who died in prison in 2020 after confessing to killing 93 women — was filmed at Bagans' Haunted Museum in Las Vegas in November 2024, according to TMZ.

Police-Involved Shooting in Eagle Rock

Los Angeles police shot the 51-year-old author in the shoulder Wednesday after they claimed she pointed a firearm at officers stationed outside her Eagle Rock home. The deputies said she had come outside with a gun during an unrelated search for a man who had run from a three-car crash on the 134 Freeway.

The male suspect allegedly tried to hide from officers by entering neighboring homes and taking her clothes off to leave himself only in his underwear and even to water the plants to fit in.

Shriner refused orders from the police to drop her weapon, according to police. When she was shot in the house, she ran back inside and came out moments later with her and her babysitter's hands raised. Officers told them to lie on the street before being arrested.

Shriner had non-life-threatening injuries and was charged with attempted murder. She has since been released on $a 1 million bond.

Scott Shriner told the New York Post via email Thursday that his wife was "all right," adding, "See you at Coachella," where Weezer is still scheduled to perform this weekend.

Involvement with Samuel Little

Shriner had been totally engrossed in Samuel Little before the incident. She met with the killer in prison multiple times and later told interviewers he had sketched her, a picture in which she brought items in the Bagans' Haunted Museum. Little's ashes, which Shriner kept at her home before being gifted to Bagans.

Shriner reportedly provided "graphic details" about her interviews in prison "Ghost Adventures," with the new season of which is scheduled to premiere April 23. Her claims included the terrifying threats Little made against her, and she said leaving his ashes there had allegedly triggered a major depressive episode.