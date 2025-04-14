Katy Perry Reveals Lifetimes Tour Setlist After Successfully Landing From Space

Katy Perry has an out of this world reveal for her fans after she truly went galactic.

The singer was launched into space on April 14 as part of Blue Origin's latest space mission. Perry is set to explore space for 11 minutes on the mission titled NS-31. However, during that time, Perry has a big reveal for her fans as she is planning on unleashing the setlist for her "Lifetimes Tour."

Perry announced that she would be revealing the setlist prior to her blast off. In a clip posted to X, Perry shared that it would be a good idea to share the setlist for the tour while she is in space.

"I am launching a tour on April 23 in Mexico. I will be on tour for the rest of the year. I think it would be pretty cool to reveal the setlist for my tour in space," Perry said.

When pressed if Perry would for sure unveil the setlist, she shared that she "just might" do it.

KATY PERRY WILL REVEAL THE SETLIST FOR “THE LIFETIMES TOUR” IN SPACE. pic.twitter.com/N8JbPZ6vSS — Katy Perry Today (@todaykatyp) April 14, 2025

Since sharing the news of a potential setlist reveal in space, Perry has blasted off into orbit. and she has also returned safely.

However, while she was in space, Perry shared the setlist for her "Lifetimes Tour." While it is hard to read, fans have been able to spot such songs as "Chained to the Rhythm," "Teary Eyes," "Dark Horse," "Teenage Dream," "Unconditionally," "Has a Heart," "Last Friday Night," "I Kissed a Girl" and "Harleys in Hawaii."

Perry's upcoming tour is in support of her most recent album, '143,' which was released in 2024 and was a critical and commercial failure for the singer. However, the tour is still slated to begin on April 23 this year.

Perry was joined by Gayle King, Lauren Sánchez, Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyen and Kerianne Flynn on the flight.