Katy Perry Mocked for Joining 'Underwhelming' Blue Origin Space Trip: 'She Was Gone 5 Seconds'

Social media users are mocking Katy Perry for being part of the brief Blue Origin space trip many have labeled as "underwhelming."

Perry and five other women formed a historic all-female space crew for the flight, which was facilitated by Blue Origin, a space exploration company founded by billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Other members of the crew included Bezos' fiancée, Lauren Sanchez, and television host Gayle King.

Katy Perry returning to Earth. pic.twitter.com/XyxFnOjdA0 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 14, 2025

However, social media users have taken to online platforms to mock Perry, citing the brevity of the flight in response to her awe.

"Girl she was gone 5 seconds," wrote one user.

girl she was gone 5 seconds — leia (@MlNAJMOGUL) April 14, 2025

"Literally only Katy Perry could make going to space underwhelming," wrote another.

literally only katy perry could make going to space underwhelming pic.twitter.com/BrYcz8SQS8 — mazzy (@mazzypopstar) April 14, 2025

"Did she even spend up to 10 minutes? She left not quite long and she's back already," one user stated.

Did she even spend up to 10 minutes?

She left not quite long and she’s back already 🤡 — Ayinde (@Ayindemoet) April 14, 2025

"I WAS TRICKED!!!! I DEMAND MY TIME AND ATTENTION BACK!!!" another user joked.

I WAS TRICKED!!!! I DEMAND MY TIME AND ATTENTION BACK!!! pic.twitter.com/eflBsaWPvO — E-Man (@WigginsWick22) April 14, 2025

Other users mocked Perry more harshly, comparing the short duration of the flight to their feelings about her latest album, "143."

"They fell as hard as 143 off the charts," one user commented.

They fell as hard as 143 off the charts😭😭 — 𝕲𝖆𝖗𝖉𝖊𝖓 𝕺𝖋 𝕰𝖑𝖎 (@EliOnVenus__) April 14, 2025

"Album that bad space doesn't even want you," another wrote.

Album that bad space doesn’t even want you. — Love, Danny (@DannyWxo) April 14, 2025

The flight lasted about ten minutes, briefly taking the women into space before returning them safely to the ground.

"I feel super connected to love. So connected to love. I think this experience has shown me you never know how much love is inside of you, like how much love you have to give, and how loved you are until the day you launch," Perry said after the flight.

The launch event was attended by various celebrities, including Oprah.