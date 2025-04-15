Rapper Tay-K Convicted of Killing Photographer While Fleeing Previous Crime

Rapper Tay-K, whose real name is Taymor McIntyre, has been found guilty of murder in the 2017 killing of photographer Mark Anthony Saldivar. This marks the second time the 24-year-old has been convicted of murder.

Tay-K was already serving a 55-year sentence for his role in the 2016 death of Ethan Walker during a home invasion. In that case, he was just 16 years old. Now, after a recent trial in Bexar County, Texas, he could face an additional sentence ranging from five to 99 years.

According to court records, Saldivar, 23, was picked up by McIntyre and a group of others for a photoshoot that was supposed to take place at a mall in San Antonio, RollingStone said.

But instead of a routine shoot, Saldivar was robbed at gunpoint inside the car. During a struggle, he was fatally shot.

Joanna Reyes, McIntyre's ex-girlfriend and the driver that day, testified during the trial. "He climbed on the hood of the car, trying to get his stuff back, and that's when Tay-K shot him," she told the jury.

Tay-K Found Guilty of Murder in Killing of Photographer https://t.co/XyytOpXa7e — billboard pro (@billboardpro) April 14, 2025

Conflicting Witness Accounts Help Tay-K Dodge Death Penalty

Joanna's testimony was a key part of the case, other witnesses gave different accounts, and there was confusion about what type of weapon was used. These inconsistencies helped McIntyre avoid a capital murder conviction, which would have carried a life sentence or even the death penalty.

The jury instead found him guilty of murder, not capital murder. That distinction means McIntyre avoided the harshest punishment possible. Sentencing will be decided soon.

Back in 2017, after being placed on house arrest for his first murder charge, McIntyre cut off his ankle monitor and fled.

According to AllHipHop, during his time on the run, he released the song "The Race," which went viral and landed on the Billboard Hot 100. The song's popularity drew attention to his legal troubles and sparked debate online.

At the time, his lawyer Jeff Kearney said, "It wasn't part of the plan. The plan was robbery. Not killing." Despite his young age, McIntyre now faces decades more behind bars.