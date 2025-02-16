Tupac Shakur Murder Case: Key Suspect Unveils Fresh Legal Strategy With New Proof of Innocence

Keefe D, whose real name is Duane Davis, and is accused of masterminding the murder of rapper Tupac Shakur (2Pac) in 1996, has hired a new legal team to try to get him out of jail and delay his trial.

Davis is charged in connection with a drive-by shooting on the Las Vegas Strip and has been jailed at the Clark County Detention Center since his September 2024 arrest.

As per AllHipHop's report, a recently assembled defense team says a private investigator found proof that Davis was not in Las Vegas on Sept. 7, 1996, when the shooting occurred.

Along with disputing the chronology of events, Davis' lawyers claim that Reggie Wright Jr., the ex-head of security of Suge Knight, controlled Tupac's assassination.

Davis' attorney, Carl Arnold, told reporters he was confident Davis would be acquitted despite Davis' previous admission of his presence during the shooting.

In an interview late last month, Arnold said, "The State must produce evidence that corroborates the confession and proves guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. There are numerous reasons an accused might confess to a crime they did not commit."

Keefe D's Link to Tupac's Killing

Davis's bail was initially set at $750,000, but fears that dubious cash flows might fund his bonds led a judge to deny him bond not once but twice. Prosecutors alleged that misleading information was provided to free Davis.

For years now, authorities have linked Davis to Shakur's killing and have claimed he played a central role in the shooting of 2Pac.

The assault is assumed to have been revenge for a Las Vegas membership battle wherein Shakur was given right into a scuffle with Orlando Anderson, the man who died in a rain of bullets, and Davis' nephew.

Shakur, who was also in the car with Knight, was shot multiple times and died six days later.

Davis straight-up admitted to himself in public statements, but over the years, it took prosecutors a while to gather enough material to present some charges to a grand jury until his latest incriminating interviews surfaced.

The prosecution of Davis is asignificantr step in a more than 40-year-old inquiry that has confounded police and intrigued the public. The new allegations by the defense further complicate the case, which is yet to be scheduled for trial.