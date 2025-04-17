Kanye West Says He Was 'Beat' as a Kid - But Insists It Wasn't Abuse

Kanye West has shared new details about his childhood, including how his parents used to "beat" him.

The rapper shared a since-deleted post to his X account on April 14 where he spoke about how his parents raised him, which used to include beatings.

"When I was growing up my parents beat me," West said in his tweet, according to Complex.

However, the rapper instead that the beatings were not abusive.

"Like when I deserved it...Not in abusive way...I guess," West clarified.

"I'd be like, 'Mom, I'm really upset. I didn't get the starter hat to go with the jacket you just bought me, 'and then I got backhanded out the blue...Just seems like that wouldn't be woke," the rapper added.

West has issued several other tweets this week, including a tweet that argued that that the music industry is working to undermine him and destroy him.

"Look man when I was dropping Graduation I had the whole building behind me too. That's the way this profession is," West began.

The rapper then went on to claim that he is being replaced by Kendrick Lamar.

"He got 24 Grammies. They are strategically trying to erase what I did and earned with ni**as that won't even be remembered 100 years from now. I'm by faaaarrr the most important artist of our lifetime. Everyone that works with the Super Bowl and Grammies can suck my d**k forewvvveeeerrr ni**a," West added.

The rapper also let out a fiery rant against Beyoncé and Jay-Z last month on X where he called their children "ret**ded."