Kanye West Calls Jay-Z and Beyonce's Kids "Ret*rted' in Latest Fiery Rant

Kanye West has quickly gotten back in hot water for alarming tweets aimed at fellow artists Jay-Z and Beyoncé and their kids.

The outburst began Monday night and continued into Tuesday, with West crossing lines that have left many shocked.

As per HotNewHipHop, in a now-deleted tweet, West claimed, "Wait has anyone ever seen Jay-Z and Beyoncé's younger kids they're ret*rted. No like literally." The remark drew immediate backlash for its lack of evidence and sensitivity.

He further stirred the pot by discussing artificial insemination and making offensive comments about mental disabilities.

"This is why artificial insemination is such a blessing," he wrote. "Having ret*rted children is a choice," echoing his controversial statement about slavery being a "choice" made in 2018.

Hours later, West escalated his attacks, targeting Jay-Z and Beyoncé directly.

He tweeted in all caps: "NOW JAY-Z AND BEYONCÉ ON THE OTHER END."

He complained that the couple had cut him out of their lives, referring to the two of them and their families in vulgar terms. "F*CK, THOSE K*ON ASS N**GAS AND THEIR ENTIRE FAMILIES," he added.

Kanye West Removed The Tweet

West would later argue that he took down his first tweet about the Carter kids out of fear of losing his Twitter account, not out of remorse.

He continued his insensitive comments, saying he "took it down like down syndrome."

The relationship between West and the celebrity couple has been tumultuous over the years.

Once considering Jay-Z a "big brother," West has frequently criticized him for perceived betrayals.

In a 2022 interview, he suggested Beyoncé should let Jay-Z seek companionship elsewhere, a comment that paled in comparison to prior threats made during their ongoing feud.

West's latest comments come as part of a long history of public disputes with various artists, keeping him at the center of media attention yet again.