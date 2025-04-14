Kanye West Allegedly Pays $200K in Monthly Child Support to Kim Kardashian, Potentially Setting US Record

Kanye West is reportedly shelling out over $200,000 a month for child support to his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, an amount that may be one of the largest in American history.

The claim was made by West himself in a tweet last month, referencing the loss of money he experienced after he divorced Kardashian. The former couple shares four children: North, 10; Saint, 8; Chicago, 6; and Psalm, 4.

Kanye West reportedly pays $200k a month in child support to his ex Kim Kardashian which would make it the highest child support payment in American history pic.twitter.com/WAR7AAVDQd — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) April 12, 2025

Should that number prove to be accurate, the monthly child support figure puts West above other recent high-profile celebrity support payments. Using Alex Rodriguez and Cynthia Scurtis as an example, the former baseball player had to pay $115,000 per month. Meanwhile, Kelly Clarkson reached an agreement to pay her ex, Brandon Blackstock, $45,600 a month after being ordered to do so in child support. Rapper Nas also paid singer Kelis $44,000 in child support and alimony.

At the same time, Nick Cannon — who shares 12 kids with four women — has previously revealed that he shells out around $3 million a year in child support, or about $250,000 per month across all kids. However, West's alleged single-payment arrangement still stands out due to its size.

Divorce Settlement Terms

West tied the knot with Kardashian in 2014, with the pair remaining married until their November 2022 divorce was finalized, which came after Kardashian filed for divorce in early 2021. The split was said to be amicable, with both sides agreeing to joint custody of their children. West is also required to pay half of the child security and school expenses on top of the additional child support.

The financial deal has made national headlines, but Kardashian has opened up about how damaging the marriage was for her.

Kardashian has also opened up about dealing with West's unpredictable behavior and inflammatory statements, such as his sudden relocation to Wyoming and many outbursts.

Tensions Remain

However, the two are still not on the best of terms, even with the shared joint custody. Online, West has continued to rattle off inflammatory statements. Over the past few weeks, he has tweeted assertions that Kardashian was "sex trafficking" their kids — with no evidence to back up the allegation.

He also said that he never wanted to have kids with her, and he even mentioned the sex tape that made Kardashian famous in the first place.

Kardashian has not responded publicly to those remarks, but she has stayed busy with her kids and her many business ventures.

While West has previously made attempts to win Kardashian back — often during public appearances and performances — he seems to have taken those frustrations to social media now, which has only served to heighten speculation about both of their post-divorce love lives.