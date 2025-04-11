Taylor Swift Issues Cease & Desist to Kanye West Following Wild Claim About Star Singer's Sex Life: Report

Taylor Swift has reportedly decided to file legal action against Kanye West after the rapper's latest social media claims.

West posted on his X account and alleged that Harry Styles and Justin Bieber engaged in intercourse with Swift at the same time.

"I'll show you an example of racism. Justin Bieber and Harry styles f**ked Taylor swift from both sides and didn't call me. Oh I forgot. I can't hold water. ON EVEYTHIIING THIS TWEET IS ONE THOUSAND PERCENT TRUE."

‘On everything this tweet 1000% true’😭 pic.twitter.com/2oggo6PZtn — sea✰ (@destroynectar) April 10, 2025

Now, Swift has reportedly sent a cease and desist letter to West, calling the accusations he made "false, defamatory and amounting to sexual harassment," according to the Daily Mail.

Other sources for Bieber and Styles alleged that both stars denied the accusations that West made and the source for Styles going as far as to reveal that the singer is willing to help out in court if Swift needs.

The Swift and West drama dates back to 2009 when the rapper interrupted her speech at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards and escalated further in 2016 with the release of his song "Famous" where claimed the incident is what caused Swift's fame to soar. Swift issued her own clap backs on the situation.

Swift has been mostly absent from the public eye since the 2025 Super Bowl and has reportedly been busying working on her next two re-recorded albums as well as a possible new project.